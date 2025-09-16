Dwellings' Isaac Wilson Launches Bastion Hollow With 'Polaroid' Single

(CCM) kill iconic records and Bastion Hollow are excited to announce the release of "Polaroid," the first solo single from Isaac Wilson of Dwellings. As its introduction to the project, "Polaroid" is an indie-pop departure from Wilson's principal outfit and reveals a much more carefree and breezy side of his artistry.

"'Polaroid' is something I'm super proud of; it checks all the boxes without really putting me into one," Wilson says of the track. "With this release, it's a bit funny, silly and catchy with a lighter theme than my previous projects where the themes are a bit darker and more thought-provoking.

"The songs I release as Bastion Hollow are going to be light-hearted, talking about love, making good on mistakes, and straight-up dancing-on-heart strings."

