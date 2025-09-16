Frank Sinatra's 'In The Wee Small Hours' Getting Special Vinyl Reissue

(UMe) Frank Sinatra's seminal 1955 Capitol Records album In The Wee Small Hours will be reissued in Blue Note's acclaimed Tone Poet Audiophile Vinyl Series on November 14 marking the album's 70th anniversary.
Produced for release by Joe Harley, the new Tone Poet Vinyl Edition was mastered by Kevin Gray from the original analog master tapes, pressed on 180g vinyl at Record Technology Inc. (RTI), and comes packaged in a deluxe gatefold tip-on jacket featuring session photos by William Claxton and Ken Veeder, as well as an essay by Rita Kirwan.
In The Wee Small Hours is a melancholy masterpiece of lost love and heartbreak that was a pivotal album in the legendary vocalist's career. Produced by Voyle Gilmore, the album embodied Sinatra's artistic growth into a more mature singing style with stunning renditions of Great American Songbook standards given sublime arrangements by Nelson Riddle, creating one of the first-ever concept albums.
Sinatra conceived of In The Wee Small Hours as a full-length album, rather than a collection of singles, and it would become one of the first pop albums to be released on 12-inch LP. The album was met with immediate critical and commercial success, reaching #2 on the Billboard charts and bolstering Sinatra's career resurgence following his signing to Capitol Records in 1953 and his Academy Award win for his role in the film From Here to Eternity.
Side 1
1. In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning (Dave Mann-Bob Hilliard)
2. Mood Indigo (Duke Ellington-Irving Mills-Barney Bigard)
3. Glad to Be Unhappy (Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart)
4. I Get Along Without You Very Well (Hoagy Carmichael)
5. Deep in a Dream (Jimmy Van Heusen-Eddie DeLange)
6. I See Your Face Before Me (Arthur Schwartz-Howard Dietz)
7. Can't We Be Friends? (Kay Swift-Paul James)
8. When Your Lover Has Gone (E.A. Swan)
Side 2
1. What Is This Thing Called Love? (Cole Porter )
2. Last Night When We Were Young (Harold Arlen-E.Y. Harburg)
3. I'll Be Around (Alec Wilder)
4. Ill Wind (Harold Arlen-Ted Koehler)
5. It Never Entered My Mind (Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart)
6. Dancing on the Ceiling (Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart)
7. I'll Never Be the Same (Matty Malneck-Frank Signorelli- Gus Kahn)
8. This Love of Mine (Sol Parker-Henry Sanicola-Frank Sinatra)
