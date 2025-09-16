Heart Bringing Royal Flush Tour Back To North America In 2026

(HRPR) After a triumphant summer run that saw sold-out crowds and glowing reviews, Heart is answering fan demand and bringing their Royal Flush Tour back to North America in 2026.
The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will hit a new round of arenas and major markets beginning February 15 in Duluth, GA, with stops in Tallahassee, Biloxi, Huntsville, Little Rock, San Antonio, El Paso, Colorado Springs, Fargo, and more before wrapping March 15 in Fishers, IN.
The announcement follows Heart's powerful summer finale at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, where thousands of fans gathered for an electrifying close to the first leg of the tour. Praised by fans and critics alike, the shows delivered a career-spanning journey filled with blistering musicianship, iconic anthems, and unforgettable moments. Variety captured the spirit of the tour perfectly, declaring, "...this is a group whose live appearances ought to compel a mandatory pilgrimage."
With over 35 million albums sold worldwide and a catalog of timeless hits like "Magic Man," "Barracuda," "Crazy on You," and "These Dreams," Heart continues to captivate fans across generations. The band's return to the road in 2026 promises more of the soaring vocals, fiery guitar work, and all-in stage presence that have defined their legacy for five decades.
Heart's Royal Flush Tour 2025-2026 will feature support from Lucinda Williams and more.
2026 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES
February 15 - Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena
February 18 - Tallahassee, FL @ Donald L. Tucker County Civic Center
February 20 - Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum
February 22 - Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center - Propst Arena @
February 25 - N. Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena @
March 1 - Bossier City, LA - Brookshire Grocery Arena @
March 3 - San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theatre *
March 6 - El Paso, TX - El Paso County Coliseum @
March 7 - Rio Rancho, NM - Rio Rancho Events Center @
March 9 - Colorado Springs, CO - Broadmoor World Arena @
March 11 - Fargo, ND - Scheels Arena @
March 13 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino Hotel - Mystic Amphitheater *
March 15 - Fishers, IN - Fishers Event Center @
* An Evening With Heart
@ with Lucinda Williams
Previously Announced ROYAL FLUSH TOUR 2025
November 12 - Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas *
November 14 - Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas *
November 15 - Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas *
November 18 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center #
November 19 - Bakersfield, CA - Dignity Health Arena ^
November 21 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live *
November 23 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena #
December 2 - Omaha, NE - Baxter Arena #
December 4 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center #
December 6 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana *
December 8 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center *
December 10 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena %
December 12 - Wallingford, CT - Oakdale Theatre *
December 14 - Hershey, PA - Giant Center %
December 17 - Richmond, VA - Altria Theater *
December 19 - Danville, VA - Caesars Virginia *
December 21 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle *
* An Evening with Heart
# with Cheap Trick
^ with Todd Rundgren
% with Starship featuring Mickey Thomas
