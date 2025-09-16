Jason Aldean Scores Biggest Adds Of His Career With 'How Far Does A Goodbye Go'

(BBR) Reigning ACM Artist of the Decade Jason Aldean impacts country radio today and scores another most-added accolade with his brand-new song, "How Far Does A Goodbye Go." Earning 134 first-week stations - Aldean's and Broken Bow Records' biggest add day ever - the infectious tune is the first taste of his upcoming new music project, coming next year.

Hot on the heels of his 30th #1 single, Aldean delivers one of the most emotionally-charged performances of his career with "How Far Does A Goodbye Go," written by long-time collaborators Kurt Allison, John Edwards, Tully Kennedy and John Morgan. The song is being hailed by fans as "throwback Aldean," with a melody taking listeners back to his country-rock roots, fused with universally relatable lyrics that show after decades on top, this country superstar still has a lot more to say.

In addition to the release of the new single, Aldean announced the extension of his headlining Full Throttle Tour, adding nine markets to the U.S. leg of his current international tour run with support from Nate Smith, Lanie Gardner, and Dee Jay Silver. 2026 also sees Aldean returning to Australia, marking his first return to Australia since headlining in 2016, as well as his first headlining run in New Zealand. Tickets for the newly added U.S. dates go on sale September 19th at 10am local time here.

With 30 # 1 hits, 20 billion streams, and more than 20 million albums sold, Aldean has solidified his place as one of the most influential artists of his generation. In addition to marking his 30th career #1, the reigning ACM Artist of the Decade has also earned multiple top honors, including three ACM Entertainer of the Year wins. Currently on the US leg of his Full Throttle Tour, Aldean recently partnered with 13-year-old Houston native DJ Daniel to raise more than $200,000 for Heroes For Children during his local Houston, TX tour stop.

Newly announced Full Throttle tour dates. Tickets on sale September 19th 10am local time.

1/15/2026 - North Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena

1/16/2026 - Tupelo, MS - Cadence Bank Arena

1/17/2026 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum

1/22/2026 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center Arena

1/23/2026 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

1/24/2026 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum

1/29/2026 - University Park, PA - Bryce Jordan Center

1/30/2026 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center

1/31/2026 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

