Jason Isbell Plans Two-Night-Stand At Radio City Music Hall

(The Oriel Company) Following a successful tour in support of his latest album Foxes in the Snow, Jason Isbell has announced two shows at New York City's iconic Radio City Music Hall in February; on Friday, February 20th Jason will perform a solo set and on Saturday, February 21st he'll be joined by his band the 400 Unit. Opening acts are Shelby Lynne (20th) and Alejandro Escovedo (22nd). Tickets on sale at 10 am ET this Friday, September 19 here.

A six-time GRAMMY winner, Isbell is one of the most highly lauded songwriters of his generation. The solo acoustic Foxes in the Snow was released on his own Southeastern Records in March and captures an artist at the peak of their powers; the virtuosic guitar playing and commanding vocal delivery on this collection is some of the most impressive of an already remarkable recording career. The stripped back, bare-bones format put his immense talent for evocative storytelling and the complete mastery of his craft on full display. He last played Radio City Music Hall to a sold out house in February of 2024, in support of his double GRAMMY winning album Weathervanes.

Isbell reissued Something More Than Free via his own Southeastern Records in July to celebrate ten years of the critically-acclaimed, GRAMMY-winning studio album. The newly remastered edition comes replete with updated mixes and a previously unreleased B-side "Should I Go Missing." The reissued album is out now on all streaming services; LP and CD versions will be available on Friday, October 3.

Isbell's homegrown festival, Shoalsfest, takes place in Florence, Alabama on October 11th and 12th. This year's lineup includes Jackson Browne, Waxahatchee, MJ Lenderman, Dan Penn, Spooner Oldham and more. His annual Ryman Auditorium residency begins October 16th.

