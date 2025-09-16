Joe Bonamassa Launches All-Star B.B. King's Blues Summit 100

(PPR) Today - on what would have been B.B. King's 100th birthday - Joe Bonamassa has announced the upcoming release of B.B. King's Blues Summit 100, produced by Grammy-nominated duo Joe Bonamassa and Josh Smith, an extraordinary collaborative tribute album celebrating the legacy of one of music's most iconic figures.

Out via KTBA Records, the project launches with the release of its first five tracks here and a promise of more to come in the months ahead. A total of 32 songs will be released in monthly installments through February 2026, culminating in the arrival of the full digital album as well as the Double CD and Triple LP Vinyl on February 6th, 2026.

"Very few people in music define the genre in which they flourish, and B.B. King is one of them," says Bonamassa. "When B.B. was alive and active, he was the blues - he was the sun which all planets rotated around. Only a few artists are the true north guiding the genre in which they participated, but he was that shining star."

The album includes jaw-dropping reinterpretations of King's most iconic songs by an unprecedented collection of blues legends, rock icons, soul powerhouses, and rising stars. The first five tracks released today include collaborations with Michael McDonald, Susan Tedeschi & Derek Trucks, Bobby Rush, George Benson, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, and D.K. Harrell.

A true labor of love for Bonamassa, the idea for the album was born after he realized that no major plans had been announced to celebrate King's 100th birthday. With the blessing of the King estate, he began making calls, starting with longtime friends and collaborators and eventually expanding to a wide network of artists whose lives and music had been shaped by King.

"The Blues are the roots, the rest are the fruits."

These timeless words from B.B. King capture the essence of his life's work - reminding us that all music, and indeed much of culture, grows from the Blues.

On behalf of the Estate of B.B. King, the B.B. King Family, Vassal Benford, and Ronald Lebow, we are deeply honored to collaborate with Joe Bonamassa on this special project kicking off Mr. King's 100th birthday Centennial celebration. Together with Joe Bonamassa, along with other great artists, we celebrate not only Mr. King's extraordinary music, but also his enduring spirit of love, unity, and the joy he brought to generations. This collection carries his legacy forward-so that new audiences may continue to feel the heart, soul, and humanity of the King of the Blues. - Vassal Gradington Benford III, Chairman, Estate of B.B. King

The result is a bespoke project, nine months in the making, with contributions from Buddy Guy, Keb' Mo', Slash, Shemekia Copeland, Marcus King, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Larkin Poe, Jimmie Vaughan, Warren Haynes, Dion, Aloe Blacc, Kirk Fletcher, and many others. Each artist was matched with material that felt personal - sometimes surprising - and all were given space to interpret King's catalog through their own lens.

Bonamassa, who first opened for B.B. King at age 12, credits the blues titan with shaping his approach to music and life. "He mentored me," says Bonamassa. "But I wasn't the only one. All the people in his orbit have the same story about how kind B.B. was, and how he embraced the younger generation."

As producer, Bonamassa paid special attention to preserving the quality and emotional authenticity of the work. Tracks like "The Thrill Is Gone" were given the full treatment with real strings, horns, and whatever else was needed to do them justice. "You only get one shot to do this correctly," he says. "And I think we nailed it."

The project also highlights King's extraordinary vocal prowess - a trait often overshadowed by his legendary guitar playing. "He's known as a guitar player, but if Frank Sinatra says, 'Hey, this is one of my favorite singers in the world,' you listen," says Bonamassa. "He could shake the ground with that chest voice."

For the artists involved, the project was more than a musical endeavor - it was a chance to reflect on King's cultural and personal significance. Bobby Rush, who met King in 1948, called him "the man I looked up to all my life" and recalls leading the hearse at his funeral. Kenny Wayne Shepherd shared a story about receiving life advice from King on his 16th birthday. Marcus King remembers leaning against the back wall at a B.B. King show as a child, a moment that stayed with him forever.

Other pairings bring together artists from different genres and generations, including Train's Pat Monahan with guitarist Chris Buck on "Think It Over," and Shemekia Copeland, Slash, and Myles Kennedy joining forces for "When Love Comes to Town." The album was released through Bonamassa's own KTBA Records as part of his ongoing effort to uphold the rich culture and history of the blues as a true American art form.

The album title is a nod to King's Grammy-winning 1993 album Blues Summit. For Bonamassa, this project is less a swan song than a mission fulfilled. "B.B.'s only wish was, 'Do what you can to keep the blues alive,'" he says. "Well, hopefully this album gives a B12 shot to his legacy - and to the legacy of the blues."

King, who passed away in 2015 at 89 years old, left behind a legacy as a performer, songwriter, and global ambassador. With over 50 albums, 15 Grammy Awards, and performances in nearly every corner of the globe, he introduced the blues to millions and inspired generations. As Buddy Guy once said, "Every electric guitarist you listen to, there's a little bit of B.B. in there."

The first five tracks from B.B. King's Blues Summit 100 are available on all digital platforms today, with six additional songs to be released monthly through February 9th, 2026 - the date the full album arrives in both digital and physical formats.

B.B. King's Blues Summit 100 - Full Tracklist

Disc 1:

1. Paying The Cost To Be The Boss feat. Christone "Kingfish" Ingram

2. Don't Answer The Door feat. Marcus King

3. To Know You Is To Love You feat. Michael McDonald, Susan Tedeschi & Derek Trucks

4. Let The Good Times Roll feat. Kenny Wayne Shepherd & Noah Hunt

5. Sweet Little Angel feat. Buddy Guy

6. When It All Comes Down (I'll Still Be Around) feat. Larry McCray

7. When Love Comes To Town feat. Slash, Shemekia Copeland & Myles Kennedy

8. The Thrill Is Gone*

9. Watch Yourself feat. Jimmie Vaughan

10. Why I Sing The Blues feat. Bobby Rush

11. Sweet Sixteen feat. Jimmy Hall & Larry Carlton

12. Don't You Want A Man Like Me feat. Larkin Poe

13. I'll Survive feat. Keb' Mo'

14. Heartbreaker feat. Trombone Shorty & Eric Gales

15. There Must Be A Better World Somewhere feat. George Benson

16. Chains And Things feat. Gary Clark Jr.

Disc 2:

1. How Blue Can You Get feat. Warren Haynes

2.. You Upset Me Baby feat. Chris Cain

3. Ghetto Woman feat. Ivan Neville

4. Night Life feat. Paul Rodgers

5. Ain't Nobody Home feat. Jade MacRae & Robben Ford

6. Bad Case Of Love feat. Joanne Shaw Taylor

7. Never Make A Move Too Soon feat. Dion

8. Three O'Clock Blues feat. Marc Broussard

9. Think It Over feat. Train & Chris Buck

10. It's My Own Fault feat. Kim Wilson

11. Every Day I Have The Blues feat. D.K. Harrell

12. Please Accept My Love feat. John Nemeth

13. So Excited feat. Aloe Blacc

14. When My Heart Beats Like A Hammer feat. Dannielle De Andrea

15. Playin' With My Friends

16. Better Not Look Down feat. Kirk Fletcher

* Special guests for this track will be announced soon

