Karnivool Share First Song From Long Awaited New Album 'In Verses'

(The Syndicate) The wait is finally over. Karnivool are thrilled to announce their highly anticipated new album, In Verses, out February 6 via Cymatic Records / The Orchard.
The band has also gifted us their new single "Aozora". Already a staple in their setlist, the frenetic "Aozora" - inspired by the Japanese term for 'blue sky' - seeks escape, yearning for freedom from human complexity and oppression.
"The whole theme for that song is escaping, or waiting to escape," offers vocalist Ian Kenny. "Trying to find a way to escape yourself. The idea of finding freedom in the blue. Trying to find freedom amongst the complications of just being human. We're so weird, you know? Trying to understand that at different times along the road, sometimes you end up with more questions than answers."
Born out of relentless experimentation in their Perth studio with longtime collaborator Forrester Savell, the road to Karnivool's fourth studio record has not been linear nor straightforward - just like the music they create.
In Verses is a culmination of the last decade of life experiences that have brought Karnivool to this point. Meticulously formed and delivered, the album's ten tracks journey through collective feelings of frustration, catharsis, and a rediscovery of identity. In Verses not only provides a fitting moment of reintroduction for long-time and casual Karnivool fans but for newcomers, the new album marks a striking gateway to a body of work built on an intense love for the craft.
Over the past 20 years, Karnivool have cemented their status as one of Australia's most influential hard rock bands. Their ever-unique approach to heavy and progressive music has delivered three acclaimed and platinum-certified records: Themata (2005), its groundbreaking follow-up, Sound Awake (2009), and ARIA award-winning #1 album Asymmetry (2013). As one of the most vital forces in progressive music globally, Karnivool have spent the intervening years catering to their ever-expanding fanbase, playing everywhere from Melbourne to Moscow, Sofia to Sydney, Pune to Perth. Highlights include a sold-out show at London's Roundhouse to 3000 fans, gigs in South Africa, India, and Dubai, appearances at Download, Hellfest, and sold-out tours on home soil.
Though a lot has happened in the 12 years between albums, come February 6, the release of In Verses is as much of an achievement for Karnivool as it is a love letter for the fans who have grown with the band; a fitting payoff for years of loyalty and consistent support.
