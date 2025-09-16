.

Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, Dierks Bentley And Hardy Lead Extra Innings Festival 2026

09-16-2025
(C3) Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, Dierks Bentley and Hardy will headline Extra Innings Festival, returning for its third edition to Arizona's Tempe Beach Park & Arts Park, February 27-28, 2026.

Jessie Murph, Brothers Osborne, Shaboozey, Muscadine Bloodline, Bret Michaels, 49 Winchester, Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and more will take the stage for unforgettable performances across three stages with no overlapping sets.

Fans can enjoy interactive baseball activities all weekend plus appearances by Major League Baseball legends Darryl Strawberry, Jermaine Dye, Bret Boone, Jonny Gomes, Kerry Wood, among others, and the return of Off the Mound with Ryan Dempster featuring live interviews and special performances from a mix of surprise guests including artists from the festival lineup.

Fans may sign up now for the festival SMS list at InningsFestival.com/Extra to receive an access code for the presale that will begin Thursday, September 18 at 10AM PT. Any remaining tickets will go on sale to the public following the presale.

