Morgan Wade Reimagines 'Hardwood Floor'

(SMN) Morgan Wade has released a new string-backed version of her personal, impactful track "Hardwood Floor." The closing track to her acclaimed new album The Party is Over (recovered), "Hardwood Floor" details Wade's personal experience and that of friends and family who have struggled with infertility. The song has received significant attention on social media, resonating with listeners who have used the song to create videos detailing their own stories.
Upon its release, Rolling Stone spotlighted the moving official music video, co-directed by Wade with Nikhil Melnechuk and Melissa Jackson of Mystic Entertainment, who met Wade when they cast her to play a bull rider in their upcoming rodeo feature film, "Daisy."
Released on Aug. 1, The Party is Over (recovered)" has continued Wade's exploration of her psyche's recesses across 11 songs that she wrote solo. As the project's title notes, a handful of the songs date back to before Wade signed her major-label deal and have been "recovered" here with all-new versions. In a time of self-reflection, Wade revisited her earlier writing sessions to revitalize past songs that still speak to the person she is today. She has also been playing some of her most relatable tracks on the road to sold-out shows across the country. These songs, which so many fans have gravitated to live, are now available for the first time. "The Party Is Over (recovered)" connects Wade's past and present and breathes new life into her earlier works.
Watch Morgan Wade's 'Hardwood Floor' Video
Morgan Wade Celebrates 'The Party Is Over (recovered)' Release With 'High in Your Apartment' Live Video
Morgan Wade Gets Emotional With 'Left Me Behind'
Watch Morgan Wade's 'The Party Is Over' Video
At The Gates Frontman Tomas Lindberg Dead At 52- Dave Mason Retires From Touring Due To Health Issues- Sublime Take 'Ensenada' To No. 1- Joe Bonamassa- more
Sammy Hagar Launching 2026 Las Vegas Residency- Ozzy Osbourne's 'Blizzard Of Ozz' 45th Anniversary Celebrated In The Studio- Sabaton North American Tour- more
Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, Dierks Bentley And Hardy Lead Extra Innings Festival 2026- Kenny Chesney Launching Special 'Heart Life Music' Events- Jason Aldean- more
KPop Demon Hunters Soundtrack Tops Billboard 200 Chart- Demi Lovato Announces 'It's Not That Deep' Album- Mariah the Scientist- more
Hot In The City: The Bob Marley Experience is Headed for Phoenix
On The Record: Audiophile Edition - Van Halen, Supertramp and the New York Dolls
Caught In The Act: The Who And Joe Bonamassa Rock Chicago
Warren Haynes - The Whisper Sessions
Heart Bringing Royal Flush Tour Back To North America In 2026
SOEN Share 'Primal' Video And Announce 'Reliance' Album
Rick Wakeman Launching Wakeman & Son Tour
At The Gates Frontman Tomas Lindberg Dead At 52
Dave Mason Retires From Touring Due To Health Issues
Sublime Take New Single 'Ensenada' To No. 1
Joe Bonamassa Launches All-Star B.B. King's Blues Summit 100
Metallica Rock 'Master Of Puppets' At Rare Intimate Club Show