Morgan Wade Reimagines 'Hardwood Floor'

(SMN) Morgan Wade has released a new string-backed version of her personal, impactful track "Hardwood Floor." The closing track to her acclaimed new album The Party is Over (recovered), "Hardwood Floor" details Wade's personal experience and that of friends and family who have struggled with infertility. The song has received significant attention on social media, resonating with listeners who have used the song to create videos detailing their own stories.

Upon its release, Rolling Stone spotlighted the moving official music video, co-directed by Wade with Nikhil Melnechuk and Melissa Jackson of Mystic Entertainment, who met Wade when they cast her to play a bull rider in their upcoming rodeo feature film, "Daisy."

Released on Aug. 1, The Party is Over (recovered)" has continued Wade's exploration of her psyche's recesses across 11 songs that she wrote solo. As the project's title notes, a handful of the songs date back to before Wade signed her major-label deal and have been "recovered" here with all-new versions. In a time of self-reflection, Wade revisited her earlier writing sessions to revitalize past songs that still speak to the person she is today. She has also been playing some of her most relatable tracks on the road to sold-out shows across the country. These songs, which so many fans have gravitated to live, are now available for the first time. "The Party Is Over (recovered)" connects Wade's past and present and breathes new life into her earlier works.

