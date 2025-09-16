Morgan Wallen Wraps I'm The Problem Tour

(EBM) With band members Mark "Taco" Annino (Drums/MD), Luke Rice (Bass/Guitar), Dominic Frost (Guitar/BGV), Tyler Tomlinson (Guitar/BGV), Chris Gladden (Aux/Keys) and Tony Aichele (Aux/Guitar/Pedal Steel) by his side, Morgan Wallen made his final walkout of the 2025 I'm The Problem Tour in Edmonton, Alberta on Saturday night (Sep. 13).
After bursting onto the stage performing his upbeat, rock-inspired "Ain't That Some," Wallen thanked his fans for showing up all year. "It's hard to believe this is the last show of this tour this year, and from the looks of it, we couldn't have picked a better place for it," Wallen remarked. "I just want to say thank you guys for the energy that you have brought me this entire year. I don't think that there's a better fanbase on the entire planet than the one that I have."
Wallen's 26-song setlist was the same both Friday and Saturday, while Edmonton Oilers' Center and Captain, Connor McDavid, joined him on Friday's walkout. Opener Zach John King performed Florida Georgia Line's part in Wallen's first No. 1 single "Up Down," while Ella Langley stepped in for Tate McRae for the live performance of "What I Want."
The 2025 I'm The Problem Tour spanned 20 stadium-shows across 10 cities, including a historic stop at University of Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium, where Wallen became the first artist to play the venue since The Rolling Stones in 1997 - and the first artist ever to play two consecutive nights, marking the largest concerts in the state's history.
Additional tour stops in Cleveland, Ohio became the highest-ever attended shows at Huntington Bank Field and left Cleveland.com remarking, "There's just something special to see an artist at the height of their powers, seemingly surfing the zeitgeist through top-selling and resonating material that is equaled by a touring prowess demanding a stadium audience." Likewise, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette dubbed him "One of the hottest artists of the century," while AZCentral lauded him "a commanding presence" during his Glendale, Arizona stop.
In addition to the 20 stadium-plays, Wallen also held his inaugural, self-curated and multi-genre Sand In My Boots Festival, and intimate album release show at The Roundhouse in London, in May.
During his tour run, Wallen donated a portion of every ticket sold to his Morgan Wallen Foundation (MWF) - which supports youth music and athletic programs and gives communities access to essentials in times of crisis. Those donations enabled MWF to donate over $600,000 worth of instruments to schools in need across U.S. touring cities, including Gulf Shores, Alabama, in addition to a $30,000 donation to the Toronto Blue Jays' Jays Cares RBI program.
A rotating lineup of guests including Brooks & Dunn, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett and Koe Wetzel joined in direct support with Gavin Adcock, Corey Kent, Ella Langley and Anne Wilson as second-of-four, and Zach John King added as first-of-four.
I'm The Problem Tour was named after Wallen's fourth studio album, which spent 12 non-consecutive weeks atop both the Billboard 200 albums chart and Billboard Canadian Albums chart. I'm The Problem became Wallen's first album to debut at No. 1 on the UK Official Charts, making him one of only five artists to debut at summit with a country album. The project has already yielded four No. 1's at Country radio, including the title track, which remained at No. 1 for eight weeks.
I'm The Problem debuted at No. 1 in seven countries upon release. In Australia, I'm The Problem became the longest-running No. 1 album by a country artist in 10 years, with three consecutive weeks atop the ARIA albums chart, while "What I Want (feat. Tate McRae)" spent five weeks at No. 1 on Australia's Country Airplay chart.
Edmonton Setlist:
Ain't That Some
Kick Myself
I Got Better
Love Somebody
You Proof
20 Cigarettes
Dark Til Daylight
Kiss Her In Front Of You
Don't We
Cover Me Up
I'm A Little Crazy
Sand In My Boots
Up Down w/ Zach John King
Cowgirls
I Had Some Help
Superman
TN
Thinkin' Bout Me
This Bar
More Than My Hometown
What I Want w/ Ella Langley
Whiskey Glasses
I'm The Problem
Last Night
Just In Case
The Way I Talk
