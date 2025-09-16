Natalie Jane To Deliver 'the world i didn't want' Next Month

(ICLG) Natalie Jane has officially announced her debut album, "the world i didn't want", which will be released by Capitol Records / 10K Projects on October 24th. This powerful and deeply personal project marks a new chapter for the rising singer-songwriter, whose raw lyricism and genre-blending sound have captivated a massive global audience. The album announcement coincides with the reveal of her upcoming single, "r u gonna love me?," which is the fourth track to be released from the forthcoming album.

"This project has taken us over a year now and I have spent every single day making sure every detail is perfect for all of you. I put out my first song ever over 4 years ago, when I was still in high school and had a silly dream that I could be an artist one day. Every song and every show has led me to this moment- where I am able to put every little thing inside my head both sonically and visually into a project for all of you. To everyone reading this, this is only the beginning and I'm so happy you are here with me at the start <3" - Natalie Jane

As Natalie Jane's most honest work yet, "the world i didn't want" is a collection of songs that showcase her unique storytelling ability, transforming personal experiences into universal anthems. Listeners can expect her signature powerhouse vocals woven throughout the new body of work. Over the last few weeks, Natalie Jane has released her collaboration with Global dance DJ Duo, Loud Luxury for their massive electronic hit "UH-OH!". She has also released her three singles, "girls will b girls", "fallin", "how u been?" which will also be on the new body of work. Natalie Jane has been doing various pop-up shows across major European cities including Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam, London and more.

As she embarks on this new era, Natalie Jane continues to solidify her status as a defining new voice in pop. While being one of TikTok's most viewed artists, she earned a 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards nomination and has recently received recognition from TMRW Magazine, MTV Fresh Out Live, GRAMMY.com list of "25 Rising Artists To Watch In 2024", People Magazine, EUPHORIA, Popdust and other major outlets. As she continues to ascend, Natalie Jane remains committed to leading with authenticity and genuineness every step of the way.

Related Stories

Natalie Jane Continues Her Rise With 'girls will b girls'

News > Natalie Jane