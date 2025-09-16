Rick Wakeman Launching Wakeman & Son Tour

(Chipster) Rick Wakeman CBE is pleased to announce his rescheduled US tour dates for 2026. Following the postponement of his July 2025 concerts with vocalist Hayley Sanderson due to Rick's impending surgery, existing commitments mean that sadly, Hayley is no longer available to join him on the road, but instead, he will be touring for the first time ever with his son, Oliver. Although they have occasionally performed together in the past, this will be the first opportunity to see the pair in their brand new Wakeman & Son show.
Both former keyboard players with YES and the Strawbs, as well as being highly successful, award-winning musicians in their own right, WAKEMAN & SON will be performing music which ranges from their joint musical heritage to their latest recordings.
Already one of the most in-demand session players of his generation before joining YES, after leaving the band, Rick became renowned for his prog rock extravaganzas, such as Journey To The Centre Of The Earth and The Myths And Legends Of King Arthur And The Knights Of The Round Table, as well his numerous tours with both his band, the English Rock Ensemble, and as a solo pianist.
Oliver's solo career encompasses several critically acclaimed solo albums, collaborations with highly regarded musicians like Clive Nolan (Pendragon/Arena), Steve Howe (YES/Asia) and Gordon Giltrap, a series of poetry CD's which featured Shakespearean actor Derek Jacobi, and a variety of art and music projects with fantasy artist Rodney Matthews.
While father and son have performed on the same stage in the past - most notably, at a performance of The Myths And Legends of King Arthur... at London's O2 Arena, they have never toured together before.
"It's always an honour for me to share the stage with one of my wonderful children," says Rick, "and for the first time, it's a thrill to be actually doing a tour with my eldest son Oliver. I know it will be very special - especially if, on the odd occasion, he buys me dinner!!"
Don't miss this unique opportunity to see two legendary keyboard players in concert together!
Rick Wakeman 2026 Tour Dates
Wed-Mar-11 Ridgefield CT* Ridgefield Playhouse
Fri-Mar-13 Phoenixville PA* The Colonial Theatre
Sat-Mar-14 Poughkeepsie NY* Bardavon
Sun-Mar-15 Derry NH* Tupelo Music Hall
Wed-Mar-18 St Louis MO The Sheldon
Fri-Mar-20 St Charles IL Arcada Theatre
Sat-Mar-21 Kent OH The Kent Stage
Sun-Mar-22 Cincinnati OH* Ludlow Garage
Tue-Mar-24 Richmond VA* The National
Wed-Mar-25 Englewood NJ* Bergen Performing Arts
Thu-Mar-26 Huntington NY The Paramount
Sat-Mar-28 Westerly RI United Theatre
Sun-Mar-29 Red Bank NJ The Vogel
*Tickets from the postponed Strictly Wakeman Tour with Hayley Sanderson earlier this year will be valid for these new shows.
