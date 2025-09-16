Rufus & Martha Wainwright Announce Hooray for Hollydays

(BHM) Rufus & Martha Wainwright announce Hooray for Hollydays, this year's installment of their annual holiday extravaganza. The benefit concert will take place in Los Angeles on December 6 at the Saban Theatre, and will feature a variety of special guests including Beck, Lucy Dacus, Jordan Firstman, and Jake Wesley Rogers, along with the Wainwright family including Loudon Wainwright III and Lucy Wainwright Roche. More guests to be announced soon.

Net proceeds from the event will go directly to Folk Cancer: The Kate McGarrigle Project, a heartfelt collaboration that Rufus & Martha established with Cancer Can Rock in memory of their mother.

"I'm not a religious person per se, but I do believe in love and light. Over the years our family holiday concerts have imbued both relatives and the general public with these two positive qualities, not to mention a few laughs along the way, and in this present dark and brutal time I'm willing to gage that the effect will be brighter and lovelier than ever!" -Rufus Wainwright

"Hooray for Hollydays is more than a concert-it's a celebration of courage, creativity, and legacy," said Katie Daryl, Creative Director of Development at Cancer Can Rock. "Thanks to the Wainwrights' generosity and vision, this event will empower artists with cancer to create music that lives beyond them. Together, we're honoring the spirit of Kate McGarrigle and ensuring that these musicians' stories are never forgotten."

