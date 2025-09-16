SOEN Share 'Primal' Video And Announce 'Reliance' Album

(ABC) SOEN announce their forthcoming new studio album Reliance, set for release on January 16, 2026 via Silver Lining Music. With Reliance, their seventh studio album, the Swedish progressive metal powerhouse, spearheaded by Joel Ekelof (vocals) and Martin Lopez (drums), continue to find incredible new pathways into the spatial areas between light and dark, loud and calm, heavy and soothing. And with its seamless march across deeply human emotional terrain, SOEN's music continues to explore the human mind, heart, and soul with a visionary duty of care, plus an extra edge of heavy.

The first single, "Primal," released today, is a provoking, barrel-chested roar detailing the existential fight between the human spirit and our current world, with Ekelof's incredible vocals leading the heavy charge.

Founding member and drummer Martin Lopez comments: "Primal' is a song that came from a place of frustration with the world we're living in. The corruption, the division and the suffocating grip that technology has on all of us. It's heavy and straight to the point, built on riffs and raw energy, but it also opens up into a chorus that feels hopeful, like a reminder that light can still break through the dark."

"For us, it's about more than just aggression," continues Ekelof. "It's about encouraging people to find that fire again, to reconnect with passion, and to take those steps out of the darkness together."

