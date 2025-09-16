SOEN Share 'Primal' Video And Announce 'Reliance' Album

(ABC) SOEN announce their forthcoming new studio album Reliance, set for release on January 16, 2026 via Silver Lining Music. With Reliance, their seventh studio album, the Swedish progressive metal powerhouse, spearheaded by Joel Ekelof (vocals) and Martin Lopez (drums), continue to find incredible new pathways into the spatial areas between light and dark, loud and calm, heavy and soothing. And with its seamless march across deeply human emotional terrain, SOEN's music continues to explore the human mind, heart, and soul with a visionary duty of care, plus an extra edge of heavy.
The first single, "Primal," released today, is a provoking, barrel-chested roar detailing the existential fight between the human spirit and our current world, with Ekelof's incredible vocals leading the heavy charge.
Founding member and drummer Martin Lopez comments: "Primal' is a song that came from a place of frustration with the world we're living in. The corruption, the division and the suffocating grip that technology has on all of us. It's heavy and straight to the point, built on riffs and raw energy, but it also opens up into a chorus that feels hopeful, like a reminder that light can still break through the dark."
"For us, it's about more than just aggression," continues Ekelof. "It's about encouraging people to find that fire again, to reconnect with passion, and to take those steps out of the darkness together."
Soen Premiere Video For 'Hollowed' Feat Elisa
At The Gates Frontman Tomas Lindberg Dead At 52- Dave Mason Retires From Touring Due To Health Issues- Sublime Take 'Ensenada' To No. 1- Joe Bonamassa- more
Sammy Hagar Launching 2026 Las Vegas Residency- Ozzy Osbourne's 'Blizzard Of Ozz' 45th Anniversary Celebrated In The Studio- Sabaton North American Tour- more
Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, Dierks Bentley And Hardy Lead Extra Innings Festival 2026- Kenny Chesney Launching Special 'Heart Life Music' Events- Jason Aldean- more
KPop Demon Hunters Soundtrack Tops Billboard 200 Chart- Demi Lovato Announces 'It's Not That Deep' Album- Mariah the Scientist- more
Hot In The City: The Bob Marley Experience is Headed for Phoenix
On The Record: Audiophile Edition - Van Halen, Supertramp and the New York Dolls
Caught In The Act: The Who And Joe Bonamassa Rock Chicago
Warren Haynes - The Whisper Sessions
Heart Bringing Royal Flush Tour Back To North America In 2026
SOEN Share 'Primal' Video And Announce 'Reliance' Album
Rick Wakeman Launching Wakeman & Son Tour
At The Gates Frontman Tomas Lindberg Dead At 52
Dave Mason Retires From Touring Due To Health Issues
Sublime Take New Single 'Ensenada' To No. 1
Joe Bonamassa Launches All-Star B.B. King's Blues Summit 100
Metallica Rock 'Master Of Puppets' At Rare Intimate Club Show