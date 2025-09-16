State Champs Share 'Common Sense' Video

(BPM) Albany-raised pop-punk band State Champs released a new music video for their latest single, "Common Sense," via Pure Noise Records. It's a punchy, high-energy track that's packed with the band's signature catchy hooks and dynamic guitars, while showcasing a heavier side to their evolving sound.
The band shared their sentiments on the new track: "We couldn't wait to share the video for Common Sense. This song is deeply personal to us. When we were picking a director, we knew that Lupe could bring the emotions of the song to life in a beautiful way. Go check it out!"
This is the first song the band has put out since their self-titled record came out in November 2024. The album marked a new chapter for the band, showcasing their evolution while staying true to their roots. It featured hit singles including "Light Blue," "Too Late To Say," and "Silver Cloud." The album received praise from the likes of Rolling Stone, AltPress, Rock Sound and New Noise Magazine, admiring its blend of nostalgic Warped Tour-era energy and modern pop punk sounds. It cemented them as torchbearers on the scene and is one of the band's most celebrated albums to date.
This month the band will be on tour with A Day to Remember and Yellowcard for select dates. Later this year, they will do a small run of shows in Michigan, Ohio, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Maryland, and Virgina at a few intimate venues with friends Stateside and Super Sometimes. They will also be performing at several music festivals including Vans Warped Tour Orlando on November 15 - 16 and Aftershock Festival on October 2. They will also be back on the Emo's Not Dead Cruise in January 2026.
State Champs Share 'Common Sense'
State Champs Stream 'Save Face Story' Video
State Champs Go 'Light Blue' With New Single
State Champs Change Things Up With 'Too Late To Say' Video
At The Gates Frontman Tomas Lindberg Dead At 52- Dave Mason Retires From Touring Due To Health Issues- Sublime Take 'Ensenada' To No. 1- Joe Bonamassa- more
Sammy Hagar Launching 2026 Las Vegas Residency- Ozzy Osbourne's 'Blizzard Of Ozz' 45th Anniversary Celebrated In The Studio- Sabaton North American Tour- more
Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, Dierks Bentley And Hardy Lead Extra Innings Festival 2026- Kenny Chesney Launching Special 'Heart Life Music' Events- Jason Aldean- more
KPop Demon Hunters Soundtrack Tops Billboard 200 Chart- Demi Lovato Announces 'It's Not That Deep' Album- Mariah the Scientist- more
Hot In The City: The Bob Marley Experience is Headed for Phoenix
On The Record: Audiophile Edition - Van Halen, Supertramp and the New York Dolls
Caught In The Act: The Who And Joe Bonamassa Rock Chicago
Warren Haynes - The Whisper Sessions
Heart Bringing Royal Flush Tour Back To North America In 2026
SOEN Share 'Primal' Video And Announce 'Reliance' Album
Rick Wakeman Launching Wakeman & Son Tour
At The Gates Frontman Tomas Lindberg Dead At 52
Dave Mason Retires From Touring Due To Health Issues
Sublime Take New Single 'Ensenada' To No. 1
Joe Bonamassa Launches All-Star B.B. King's Blues Summit 100
Metallica Rock 'Master Of Puppets' At Rare Intimate Club Show