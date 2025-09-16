Sublime Take New Single 'Ensenada' To No. 1

(BEC) Sublime has officially returned to the top of the charts as their new single "Ensenada" reaches the #1 spot on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart. This milestone marks the band's first #1 hit since their iconic 1997 single "What I Got," setting a new record for the longest gap between #1s in the chart's history.

The success of "Ensenada" not only underscores the enduring influence of Sublime's music, but also shines a spotlight on Jakob Nowell's artistry, songwriting talents and the vital role he plays in continuing his father Bradley Nowell's legacy. "Ensenada" is the first truly original song from start to finish written by the trio since Jakob-son of founding front man Bradley Nowell-stepped into the role of lead vocalist and guitarist.

"A Sublime song at #1 again? Crazy. In the studio we weren't trying to write songs with radio in mind. During the process all I wanted was to do was make music that reflected and celebrated the classic Sublime sound. It blows my mind that 'Ensenda' has done as well as it has. The lyrics were all throwaway inside jokes just to make each other laugh. Now a lot of people laughing and smiling along with us and that is a truly beautiful thing." - Jakob Nowell

"Ensenada" was produced by Jon Joseph (BØRNS) and is the first release from the band's highly anticipated upcoming new album, Till The Sun Explodes. "Ensenada" and its ascent to #1 was driven by an entirely independent team, without the support of a major label. "Ensenada" was released under Jakob Nowell's newly started SVNBRVNT records, Regime Music Group, and distributed by Create Music. Sublime's management team at Regime Music Group lead the charge with marketing and promotion. Regime has six labels under its umbrella with a staff that works both on the label and management side. Co-Founder Kevin Zinger along with Mike Parrish lead the charge on the radio promotion. Zinger and Co-Manager Joe Escalante (who also owned punk Label Kung Fu) have a long history with Sublime that dates back to the early 90's.

"Sublime is like family to us. It was important to us that this single was done right. We also wanted to keep the ownership and control in the bands hands to set a tone for future deals. It was a ton of late nights and extra work but to get them #1 makes it all worth it." - Kevin Zinger, manager

Drummer Bud Gaugh adds "We have a bunch of deals on the table for our upcoming album. We wanted to release Ensenada and get the fans some new music this year. And honestly, we made some mistakes when we were younger with some of the deals we got into. We didn't want to rush into anything. Our managers have the staff and tons of label experience. They offered to do it themselves so we didn't have to rush a decision. We have total confidence in them and they delivered us another #1 after almost 3 decades. We are stoked."

It's been a landmark year for Sublime, with 2025 marking a powerful new chapter in the band's history. In addition to the breakout success of their single "Ensenada," which has racked up millions of streams and topped the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart, the band has delivered performances at multiple high-profile music festivals across the world. The trio returned home to Long Beach to perform an unforgettable set at the 30th anniversary Warped Tour. Sublime also treated fans to a rare, intimate acoustic set at New York City's Silver Lining Lounge, presented by the Lipps Service podcast. Most recently, Sublime took over Las Vegas with their event 'Fear, Loathing and Sublime in Las Vegas,' a multi-day celebration of music, culture, and the band's unmistakable impact on alternative music.

