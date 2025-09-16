The Offspring To Rock The Who's Final Hollywood Bowl Show

(fcc) On the heels of selling out venues across North America on their massive summer tour, The Offspring has been tapped to open for legendary rock band The Who at the Hollywood Bowl on September 19th in Los Angeles, CA as part of The Who's The Song Is Over North American farewell tour.
The Offspring's SUPERCHARGED Worldwide in '25 Tour just wrapped the U.S. leg on September 7th in Denver, Colorado after a 34-date run playing for a record setting number of fans.
Next up, the band will be performing at iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas, NV on September 20th before heading to Europe.
