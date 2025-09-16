.

The Offspring To Rock The Who's Final Hollywood Bowl Show

09-16-2025
The Offspring To Rock The Who's Final Hollywood Bowl Show

(fcc) On the heels of selling out venues across North America on their massive summer tour, The Offspring has been tapped to open for legendary rock band The Who at the Hollywood Bowl on September 19th in Los Angeles, CA as part of The Who's The Song Is Over North American farewell tour.

The Offspring's SUPERCHARGED Worldwide in '25 Tour just wrapped the U.S. leg on September 7th in Denver, Colorado after a 34-date run playing for a record setting number of fans.

Next up, the band will be performing at iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas, NV on September 20th before heading to Europe.

Related Stories
The Offspring To Rock The Who's Final Hollywood Bowl Show

The Offspring Announce North American Tour

The Offspring's Dexter Holland Jammed With The Beach Boys (2024 In Review)

The Offspring Shared Pro-Shot Video Of Ed Sheeran Jam (2024 In Review)

The Offspring's 'The Kids Aren't Alright' Joins Spotify Billions Club

News > The Offspring

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

Day In Rock

At The Gates Frontman Tomas Lindberg Dead At 52- Dave Mason Retires From Touring Due To Health Issues- Sublime Take 'Ensenada' To No. 1- Joe Bonamassa- more

Sammy Hagar Launching 2026 Las Vegas Residency- Ozzy Osbourne's 'Blizzard Of Ozz' 45th Anniversary Celebrated In The Studio- Sabaton North American Tour- more

Day In Country

Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, Dierks Bentley And Hardy Lead Extra Innings Festival 2026- Kenny Chesney Launching Special 'Heart Life Music' Events- Jason Aldean- more

-
Day In Pop

KPop Demon Hunters Soundtrack Tops Billboard 200 Chart- Demi Lovato Announces 'It's Not That Deep' Album- Mariah the Scientist- more

Reviews

Hot In The City: The Bob Marley Experience is Headed for Phoenix

Live: The Pixies Rock Raleigh

On The Record: Audiophile Edition - Van Halen, Supertramp and the New York Dolls

Caught In The Act: The Who And Joe Bonamassa Rock Chicago

Warren Haynes - The Whisper Sessions

Latest News

Heart Bringing Royal Flush Tour Back To North America In 2026

SOEN Share 'Primal' Video And Announce 'Reliance' Album

Rick Wakeman Launching Wakeman & Son Tour

At The Gates Frontman Tomas Lindberg Dead At 52

Dave Mason Retires From Touring Due To Health Issues

Sublime Take New Single 'Ensenada' To No. 1

Joe Bonamassa Launches All-Star B.B. King's Blues Summit 100

Metallica Rock 'Master Of Puppets' At Rare Intimate Club Show