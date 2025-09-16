Vincent Mason Shares 'Days Are Numbered' To Announce New Album

(ICLG) Interscope/MCA Nashville/Music Soup songwriter and artist Vincent Mason has officially announced his highly anticipated debut major label album, There I Go, set to arrive November 7.

To mark the news, Mason shares a deeply personal new track, "Days Are Numbered," out today, September 16. Capturing the relentless grind of chasing a passion, the road-worn anthem was written by Mason alongside Chase McDaniel, Jessie Jo Dillon, and Geoff Warburton.

"I was always a kid who liked to be very still. My favorite question growing up was always 'When can we go home?' 'I've really been that way my whole life. Last year I put out a song called 'Hell is a Dance Floor' and since then I haven't really been home at all," shares Mason. "The album There I Go is me learning how to live on the road. 'Days Are Numbered' captures the two sides of the album and the tension that lies in between. There's the kid in me that wants to stay home, and the side of me that can't get enough of being out on the road playing shows. I thank God every day that I have the life that I do, and I wouldn't trade it. 'There I Go' is the through line that captures all the moments of my life since it changed last year."

This album is a true coming-of-age soundtrack; each song is intimate yet relatable as Mason threads together moments of love, loss, and the fleeting joys that make it all worthwhile. As a songwriter on all but one of the 14 songs, this collection blends harmonica-soaked melodies with midnight musings on slide guitar. There I Go ties the timeless craft of country storytelling to a contemporary sound.

This summer, he supported Riley Green, Luke Bryan, and Parker McCollum on select dates. This fall, he will join Jordan Davis to hit major venues across the country, including The Greek in Los Angeles, Radio City Music Hall in New York, and Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado.

There I Go Tracklist

There I Go (Vincent Mason and Jack Hummel)

Little Miss (Vincent Mason, Chase McDaniel, Ryan Beaver, Jared Keim)

Sink or Swim (Vincent Mason, Chase McDaniel, Jack Hummel, Devin Dawson)

Damned If I Do (Vincent Mason, Jacob Hackworth, Lauren Hungate)

Old Flame (Vincent Mason, Chase McDaniel, Hillary Lindsey)

She Loves Leaving (Vincent Mason, Geoff Warburton, Chris LaCorte)

Anything Took Everything (Vincent Mason, Erik Dylan, Jack Rauton)

Sit With It (Vincent Mason, Chase McDaniel, Randy Montana, Jaxson Free)

Painkiller (Vincent Mason, Chase McDaniel, Jessie Jo Dillon, Luke Laird)

American Spirit (Vincent Mason, Abram Dean, Andy Albert, Zach Abend)

Hell Is A Dancefloor (Vincent Mason, Chase McDaniel)

Wish You Well (Geoff Warburton, Jessie Jo Dillon, Blake Pendergrass, Chris LaCorte)

Days Are Numbered (Vincent Mason, Chase McDaniel, Jessie Jo Dillon, Geoff Warburton)

Good Run (worktape) (Vincent Mason)

Related Stories

Watch Vincent Mason's 'Damned If I Do' Visualizer

Vincent Mason Delivers 'Painkiller'

Stream Vincent Mason's New Heartbreak Anthem 'Wish You Well'

Stream Vincent Mason's 'Waitin' on You to Wear Off'

News > Vincent Mason