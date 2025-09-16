Watch Don Broco 'Disappear'

(PAA) Alt-rock shapeshifters Don Broco return with their brand new single "Disappear" produced by Dan Lancaster (Blink-182, BMTH, 5SOS) and released today via Fearless Records.

"Disappear" is a surprising and unforgettable genre-fusing track that shifts effortlessly between sounds and styles. Opening with hypnotic tonal chanting, it builds on heartbeat-like drums and dynamic vocals that move from delicate whispers to soaring, impassioned singing. With pulsing rhythm, electronic flourishes, and a drum & bass-inspired breakdown, the song is an emotional gut punch - capturing the guilt and desperation of leaving someone you love at their lowest, knowing that staying might destroy you both.

"Disappear is about struggling to love and support someone living through something terrible. When the toll has become too much to bear, but is dwarfed by the guilt in knowing what you are feeling is nothing compared to what they are facing themselves," shares Don Broco.

The release of "Disappear" follows earlier singles "Cellophane" and "Hype Man," each showing a different side of Don Broco's fearless sound. "Cellophane" came out swinging with sharpened nu-metal aggression, while "Hype Man" captured the band's unrestrained energy through rapped flows, soaring choruses, and pounding guitars. Together, the tracks underline the range of Don Broco's music - raw and heavy one moment, infectious and anthemic the next.

This fall, Don Broco will bring their explosive live show across the UK, Australia, and North America, performing new material alongside fan favorites.

