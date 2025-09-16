Waverly Drive Streaming New Album 'Decadence'

(Reybee) DECADENCE presents "reflections on a dystopian world where nothing is as it ever seems," explains producer and multi-instrumentalist Phil Galloni of alt pop project Waverly Drive about his new independently-released album which is out today (September 16, 2025). "Decadence is a world in which the ruler's nowhere to be found, a concealed outlaw behind the screen... a world in which the caregiver brings roses to the forlorn lover on a rainy day... a world where Cinderella waits, though her prince is lost in decadence and the hero stands guard at the gates of Eden where the stakes are high while the passerby's temped by a debutante in a limousine. A decadent world, indeed."

Inspired by an apocalyptic world, Galloni infuses New Wave and Indie Pop, creating an ethereal cinematic masterpiece that captures the essence of both genres and merges them together effortlessly.

An immersive listening experience, Decadence uncovers a world flipped upside down. Kicking off with the propulsive pulse of "Gates of Eden," it immediately envelops the listener in its driving energy before seamlessly launching into the lush, synth-drenched textures of "Decadence." Adding momentum to the tempo, "Dance Tonite" ticks up with the grooving rhythm, propelling it forward into the sun-soaked, indie warmth of "Lazy Day." The album then shifts into a more introspective space, delving into the calming, ethereal tones of "Luxury," the dreamlike state of New Wave-y "Debutante in a Limousine," and the luscious, "Roses on a Rainy Day," closing out the album, "The First Time" leaves the listener in a quiet space of shimmery introspection.

During the songwriting process of the album, Galloni had notable musicians collaborate while recording the album; longtime friend "Chris Valentine from [LA-based electronic band] Magic Wands played guitar on 'Gates of Eden' which brought his magic into the mix and gave it a very distinct sonic touch." Attributing the sonic shifts also to his diverse taste in music, he adds, "I also think the variation is attributed to the variety of influences I've listened to over the years. I am always trying to create something new to keep it interesting and fun for myself and the listener... Every time I write something new, I try to do it in a different way or approach, which seems to create a large range of songs."

While also being a well-known producer at his recording studio in Los Angeles Voltiv Sound, Phil was able to record the album on his own time to perfectly craft his vision, "I never am on a time constraint and also have a small setup at home, so am able to work on songs for new ideas when I want to. I also think just the variety of equipment and gear I've built up over the years gives me a lot of possibilities that some artists don't have. I feel very lucky."

Currently living in Los Angeles, and previously from Chicago, Galloni released his debut EP Living in a Fantasy back in Nov 2022, EP2 Now I Know in July 2023, and EP3 Push My Luck in May 2024. Falling between the sounds of indie rock, new wave, indie pop, and electro pop realms, his early releases have been heavily lauded by press, The Line of Best Fit, The 405, Clash Magazine, Deli Magazine, Post Punk, Mystic Sons, Psychedelic Baby, Good Music Radar, We Write About Music, and more have noted his work as a solo musician and producer/engineer for others. During his time as sole proprietor at Voltiv Sound, Phil has worked with countless musicians/bands, including Magic Wands, Monica Martin, Cassidy Place, Family Company, DPR Cream, D'Arcy, Joe Sumner, Hey Boy, and many others.

Several studio musicians contributed to LP, including Chris Valentine (Magic Wands), Alex Kyhn (Macy Gray, Family Company), Egan Rice, Russ Mitkowski (French Montana, The Weeknd), Cary Lane (Wild Party), Dexy Valentine (Magic Wands), and Kathrene Gawel (True Vacation). Songs written/recorded/mixed by Phil Galloni and mastered by Steve Hall (Tom Petty, Flaming Lips, Madonna).

WAVERLY DRIVE's new album Decadence is out today September 16, 2025.

