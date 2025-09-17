Arch Enemy 'Break The Spell' With New Lyric Video

(Atom Splitter) After recently making a new official video for the fan favorite "Illuminate The Path" available, ARCH ENEMY are unleashing "Break The Spell," which comes with a lyric video by 12Inch Media.

The band comments, "'Break The Spell' is a raw, introspective journey through despair and resilience. It confronts mortality, fear, and emotional collapse - yet refuses to surrender. Haunting and defiant, it transforms pain into empowerment, offering strength to anyone fighting through dark times."

Arriving ahead of ARCH ENEMY's massive European tour and the release of a digital deluxe edition of their acclaimed album Blood Dynasty, this anthem is a battle cry for survival and renewal.

ARCH ENEMY's 12th studio album, Blood Dynasty, was originally released in March of this year via Century Media Records. The Blood Dynasty (Deluxe Edition) will be out October 10, and it comes with three bonus tracks, one of which, "Lachrymatory," is previously unreleased.

Related Stories

Arch Enemy 'Illuminate The Path' With New Video

Watch Arch Enemy's 'Paper Tiger' Video

Arch Enemy Announce 2025 North American Tour

Arch Enemy Unleash 'Blood Dynasty' Video

News > Arch Enemy