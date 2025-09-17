Atreyu Return With New Single 'Dead'

(Freeman Promotions) Atreyu are proud to share their new single "Dead," marking their first release in over two years. Known for their signature blend of crushing riffs, soaring melodies, and emotionally charged lyrics, ATREYU continue to push the boundaries of metalcore while staying true to the sound that has earned them a devoted global following.
"Dead," recorded by Matthew Pauling, showcases the band's relentless energy and musical evolution, offering both longtime fans and new listeners a powerful glimpse into the next chapter of their career.
About "Dead," Atreyu had this to say: "'Dead' asked the question I feel many ask. Do I matter? Would anyone actually notice if I was gone? Not speaking in the space of depression or suicidal thought, but more in the grand scheme of life. We all want and aspire to leave some sort of lasting legacy or impression, but do we really matter? I guess we all hope so."
In addition to the release of "Dead," ATREYU has announced dates for their upcoming tour that begins November 4th in Mesa, AZ, and concludes December 11th in Pomona, CA, see the full list of dates below.
This tour marks the 20 + 1 year anniversary of Atreyu's 2004 album 'The Curse.' A true breakthrough moment for the band, 'The Curse' delivered staples like "Bleeding Mascara," "Right Side of the Bed," and "The Crimson" which are songs that helped cement ATREYU as one of the defining forces in the mid-2000s metalcore scene.
20 + 1 year Anniversary of Atreyu's 2004 Album 'The Curse' Tour Dates:
11/04 - Mesa, AZ @ The Nile Theater
11/05 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
11/07 - Houston, TX @ Bad Astronaut
11/08 - Dallas, TX @ Studio at The Bomb Factory
11/09 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
11/11 - New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theater
11/12 - Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
11/13 - Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum
11/14 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theater
11/15 - Charleston, SC @ Music Farm
11/17 - Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre
11/18 - Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
11/20 - Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
11/21 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
11/22 - Norwalk, CT @ District Music Hall
11/23 - Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
11/25 - Montreal, QC @ Club Soda
11/26 - Toronto, ON @ The Opera House
11/28 - Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall
11/29 - Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre
11/30 - Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre
12/02 - Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall
12/03 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
12/04 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall
12/05 - Seattle, WA @ El Corazon
12/06 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
12/08 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
12/10 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
12/11 - Pomona, CA @ The Glass House
