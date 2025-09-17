B.B. King's 100th Birthday To Be Marked With Year Long Celebration

(PR) UMe is proud to announce a year-long centennial celebration honoring the life and legacy of the legendary B.B. King's 100th birthday.

Born September 16, 1925, to sharecroppers in Mississippi, B.B. King rose from humble beginnings-picking cotton and playing gospel and blues on street corners-to become the most beloved ambassador of the blues. With his guitar Lucille in hand, King transformed American music, introducing the blues to mainstream audiences and inspiring generations of artists across genres.

His remarkable journey began with the chart-topping "Three O'Clock Blues," followed by an unstoppable run of R&B and pop hits including "Sweet Sixteen," "How Blue Can You Get," "Don't Answer the Door," "Paying the Cost to Be the Boss," "Rock Me Baby," and his signature anthem, "The Thrill Is Gone." King's collaborations with legends from Carole King to Stevie Wonder, Dr. John, and U2 bridged cultures and generations, ensuring the blues remained at the heart of popular music.

With 21 Grammy nominations, 15 wins, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the Kennedy Center Honors, the Blues Hall of Fame, the National Medal of Arts, and the Presidential Medal of Freedom, B.B. King's influence reaches beyond music into American history itself.

Fans can experience B.B. King's timeless music across digital and physical platforms, with the complete catalog available on MCA/UMe. Listen to a sample, here.

Related Stories

Joe Bonamassa Launches All-Star B.B. King's Blues Summit 100

Randall King and Brittany Warthan Share 'Baby Steps' To Announce Their First Child

B.B. King's 100th Birthday Being Celebrated With The Thrill Lives On Tour

Randall King Releases 'When My Baby's In Boots'

News > B.B. King