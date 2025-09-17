Biohazard Unleash 'Death Of Me' Video

(FP) Biohazard release their explosive new single "Death of Me" from their upcoming album 'Divided We Fall,' their first studio release in over a decade, out October 17th via BLKIIBLK. Reuniting the original lineup, the album delivers a blistering statement of unity amid chaos. "Death of Me" arrives alongside a powerful new music video.

About the song, Danny Schuler (drums) comments: "'Death of Me.' One of my favorites! To me, this song embodies the frustration, miscommunication, and intolerance that we sometimes deal with in our lives. This song is a mid-tempo banger for anyone feeling like life is a never-ending battle against everything and everyone. Never give up!!!"

Produced, mixed, and mastered by Matt Hyde (Slayer, Hatebreed, Deftones), 'Divided We Fall' captures BIOHAZARD at their most raw, relentless, and unifying. The album blends the band's unmistakable fusion of hardcore, metal, and streetwise groove with a sharpened edge for a fractured modern world delivering a powerful reminder of why BIOHAZARD remains one of the most vital and influential bands in heavy music.

Recording sessions took place at Shorefire Recording Studios (Long Branch, NJ) and The Hydeaway (Van Nuys, CA), with engineering by Joseph DeMaio and additional recording from Matt Hyde. Guitar and production tech duties were handled by Phil Caivano.

BIOHAZARD's upcoming release via BLKIIBLK marks a new chapter in a storied career that began in the late '80s, one defined by aggressive sound, socially conscious lyrics, and an unwavering commitment to their roots.

Related Stories

Biohazard Release 'Eyes On Six' Video

Biohazard Announce New Album 'Divided We Fall'

Biohazard Return With First New Song In Over A Decade 'Forsaken'

Forbidden Recruit Biohazard and Warbringer For OmegAfest

News > Biohazard