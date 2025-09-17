Cameron Crowe Launching The Uncool Book Tour

(Live Nation) Cameron Crowe, the Oscar-winning writer and director of "Almost Famous," "Jerry Maguire," and "Say Anything," and one of America's most beloved storytellers, is taking his long-awaited memoir "The Uncool" on the road this fall.
In celebration of the book's release on October 28 via Simon & Schuster, Crowe will embark on a limited 7-city book tour filled with intimate evenings of storytelling, behind-the-scenes anecdotes, and the music that shaped his life.
Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on October 29 in Washington, DC, making stops across the U.S. in Nashville, Chicago, San Diego, Seattle, and Los Angeles before wrapping up in San Francisco on November 23. Each stop on the tour will feature an intimate conversation with the music journalist/filmmaker, joined by a special guest - be it a longtime friend, creative collaborator, or iconic figure from his decades in the industry. First up, will be Jake Tapper in D.C., Sheryl Crow in Nashville, and Kate Hudson in San Diego (El Cajon), with more names to be announced in the coming weeks.
"I've always loved telling the stories behind the stories," Crowe said. "Introducing friends and loved ones to the unforgettable characters and adventures that inspired my journalism and movies has always been a passion. Now coinciding with the 25th anniversary of 'Almost Famous' and the release of 'The Uncool,' I can't wait to share those intimate stories and evenings with the audiences who've followed my work over the years. It's not only a privilege, it'll be a blast."
TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with a Cameron Crowe presale beginning Thursday, September 18 at 10am local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of thegeneral onsale beginning Friday, September 19 at 10am local via LiveNation.com.
TOUR DATES:
Oct 29 | Washington, DC | Warner Theatre
Oct 30 | Nashville, TN | CMA Theater
Nov 01 | Chicago, IL | Athenaeum Center
Nov 13 | San Diego (El Cajon), CA | The Magnolia
Nov 19 | Seattle, WA | Benaroya Hall
Nov 20 & 21 | Los Angeles, CA | The Montalban
Nov 23 | San Francisco, CA | Orpheum Theatre
