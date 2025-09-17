Carter Vail Shares 'Madeline' Video To Announce New EP

(MPG) LA-based artist Carter Vail announces that his new EP Coydog will be released on October 17 via RCA Records. The EP tells the story of the Coydog, a cowboy hatted, suit-clad character who is being hunted by an unnamed antagonist dressed exactly like him.

The synthy new single "Madeline" and its official music video kick off the story, which finds Coydog using the power of the occult to find a partner in life. That spurs a chain of events that leads him to a Spy vs. Spy-esque game of espionage and adventure.

On the new single, Vail shares: "'Madeline' is my ode to 2010's indie pop; what I consider to be the Golden Age of the genre. I wanted to write a love song that celebrates the complicated parts of a relationship. I think there's something charming about a song that hides melancholy lyrics over a dance, glittery synth heavy track, and 'Madeline' is my version of that."

He continues about the music video: "The 'Madeline' music video is my first attempt at directing, alongside my lovely collaborators Makayla Keasler & Spencer Slishman. Shot on 16mm film, the video is a love letter to shoe-stringed visual effects & handheld whip pans. It tells the story of a lonely Coydog, searching for love in the occult and finding trouble."

From the EP, Vail has already released "Stunner," his first release with RCA Records that introduced listeners to the world of the Coydog. This summer, Vail also performed at the storied BMI Stage at Lollapalooza, garnering attention from Rolling Stone and the Chicago Sun Times.

This all follows a truly massive year for Vail, spurred from the viral success of the Bossa-nova inspired absurdist bop "Dirt Man", which garnered over 30M views across platforms and led to a combined audience of 2M followers on Instagram and TikTok. He also released his sophomore LP 100 Cowboys to acclaim from the New York Times, NPR Music, Hypebeast, Ones To Watch, Rolling Stone and many more. Additionally, he appeared on The Zach Sang Show and was praised by Apple Music's Zane Lowe who called him one of his "favorite new artists."

Vail is also a bonafide touring force with an upcoming cross-country headline tour tied to the new EP. Last year, he performed a number of sold-out headline shows, as well as support slots with Quinn XCII and Yung Gravy, the latter of which was the subject for a hilarious chat between the two artists for Interview Magazine.

For a full list of dates, please see below or visit cartervail.com.

Coydog Track Listing

1. Stunner

2. 6 Feet Under

3. Madeline

4. Oh Me Oh My

5. Never Gunna Live You Down

6. Act Like You Meant It

Tour Dates

Sept 30 - Denver, CO - Cervantes *

Oct 1 - Boulder, CO - Fox Theatre *

Oct 2 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up *

Oct 3 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell *

Oct 5 - Boise, ID - Shrine Social Club *

Oct 7 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile *

Oct 9 - Vancouver, BC - Biltmore Cabaret *

Oct 10 - Bellingham, WA - Bellingham Exit Festival ^

Oct 12 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre *

Oct 31 - Washington, DC - Union Stage

Nov 1 - Hartford, CT - The Webster Underground

Nov 2 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

Nov 3 - Asbury Park, NJ - House Of Independents

Nov 5 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

Nov 6 - Boston, MA - The Middle East

Nov 7 - Syracuse, NY - Westcott Theatre

Nov 8 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom

Nov 9 - Toronto, ON - Adelaide Hall

Nov 11 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

Nov 12 - Grand Rapids, MI - Pyramid Scheme

Nov 13 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi Fi

Nov 14 - Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall

Nov 15 - Nashville, TN - Fogg Street Lawn Club

* - with Creature Canyon

^ - Festival

Related Stories

Carter Vail Launching His 2025 Coydog Tour

Carter Vail Shares New Single 'Stunner'

News > Carter Vail