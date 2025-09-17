David Gilmour Shares 'Between Two Points' Video As LIVE AT THE CIRCUS MAXIMUS, ROME Hit Theaters

(FDPR) The David Gilmour live film LIVE AT THE CIRCUS MAXIMUS, ROME is released today in cinemas and IMAX across more than 60 countries worldwide, available for a limited time only.

To mark the release, a new full-song preview has been unveiled, showcasing the collaboration between David Gilmour and his daughter Romany on the stirring track 'Between Two Points', from the 2024 UK number one album 'Luck and Strange'.

Released via Sony Music Vision and Trafalgar Releasing, LIVE AT THE CIRCUS MAXIMUS, ROME, received its world premiere last week at London's BFI IMAX where, during the Q&A section of the evening, Gilmour remarked on the recent rumour that he would be playing a residency at The Sphere in Las Vegas "Well, you know, I'm hoping one of these days I'll go and sit there and watch myself doing it, which is something I've always wanted to do with my avatar". He also revealed that he had started work on the follow-up to last year's #1 album 'Luck and Strange', "I have sort of started work on a new album. The intention is to move into it a little bit faster from here on out, but getting all these things prepared and ready has taken quite a lot of time and energy. Okay? But we're ready to get moving on now."

The film sees Gilmour return to Rome's historic Circus Maximus at the beginning of the Luck and Strange Tour, his first in nearly a decade. Long-time Gilmour collaborator Gavin Elder filmed the sublime spectacle against the backdrop of the ancient ruins of Rome. Tickets and full screening details for both IMAX and standard format cinemas are available at davidgilmour.film.

THE LUCK AND STRANGE CONCERTS features 23 tracks across 4LPs or 2CDs recorded at selected shows from the tour and blends solo tracks from David's most recent album, including a stirring rendition of Between Two Points with Romany Gilmour as well as classic Pink Floyd anthems such as Sorrow, High Hopes, Breathe (In The Air), Time, Wish You Were Here, and Comfortably Numb.

For the lucky fans who experienced these once-in-a-lifetime shows, LIVE AT THE CIRCUS MAXIMUS & THE LUCK AND STRANGE CONCERTS are the perfect reminders of Gilmour's soulful, expressive, and meticulously melodic guitar playing and the brilliance of his incredible band. For those who missed the shows, the album and the film offer a once-in-a-lifetime chance to experience this extraordinary musical event.

