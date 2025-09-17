David Gilmour Shares 'Between Two Points' Video As LIVE AT THE CIRCUS MAXIMUS, ROME Hit Theaters

(FDPR) The David Gilmour live film LIVE AT THE CIRCUS MAXIMUS, ROME is released today in cinemas and IMAX across more than 60 countries worldwide, available for a limited time only.
To mark the release, a new full-song preview has been unveiled, showcasing the collaboration between David Gilmour and his daughter Romany on the stirring track 'Between Two Points', from the 2024 UK number one album 'Luck and Strange'.
Released via Sony Music Vision and Trafalgar Releasing, LIVE AT THE CIRCUS MAXIMUS, ROME, received its world premiere last week at London's BFI IMAX where, during the Q&A section of the evening, Gilmour remarked on the recent rumour that he would be playing a residency at The Sphere in Las Vegas "Well, you know, I'm hoping one of these days I'll go and sit there and watch myself doing it, which is something I've always wanted to do with my avatar". He also revealed that he had started work on the follow-up to last year's #1 album 'Luck and Strange', "I have sort of started work on a new album. The intention is to move into it a little bit faster from here on out, but getting all these things prepared and ready has taken quite a lot of time and energy. Okay? But we're ready to get moving on now."
The film sees Gilmour return to Rome's historic Circus Maximus at the beginning of the Luck and Strange Tour, his first in nearly a decade. Long-time Gilmour collaborator Gavin Elder filmed the sublime spectacle against the backdrop of the ancient ruins of Rome. Tickets and full screening details for both IMAX and standard format cinemas are available at davidgilmour.film.
THE LUCK AND STRANGE CONCERTS features 23 tracks across 4LPs or 2CDs recorded at selected shows from the tour and blends solo tracks from David's most recent album, including a stirring rendition of Between Two Points with Romany Gilmour as well as classic Pink Floyd anthems such as Sorrow, High Hopes, Breathe (In The Air), Time, Wish You Were Here, and Comfortably Numb.
For the lucky fans who experienced these once-in-a-lifetime shows, LIVE AT THE CIRCUS MAXIMUS & THE LUCK AND STRANGE CONCERTS are the perfect reminders of Gilmour's soulful, expressive, and meticulously melodic guitar playing and the brilliance of his incredible band. For those who missed the shows, the album and the film offer a once-in-a-lifetime chance to experience this extraordinary musical event.
David Gilmour Shares Video From Live At The Circus Maximus, Rome Concert Film
David Gilmour 'Live At The Circus Maximus, Rome' In Cinemas & Imax Tickets On Sale
David Gilmour Releasing New Live Package and Concert Film
Pink Floyd's David Gilmour Released First New Album In 9 Years (2024 In Review)
Aerosmith and Yungblud Team Up For New EP- Ozzy: No Escape From Now Documentary Trailer Released- Slash Live Album And Concert Film- more
At The Gates Frontman Tomas Lindberg Dead At 52- Dave Mason Retires From Touring Due To Health Issues- Sublime Take 'Ensenada' To No. 1- Joe Bonamassa- more
Eric Church Kicks Off Free The Machine Tour- NEEDTOBREATHE Expand Acoustic Tour- The Steel Wheels Celebrating 20th Anniversary With New Album- more
ILLENIUM Launching Odyssey At Sphere Las Vegas- Wicked: For Good - The Soundtrack Announced- Lettuce Share New Song 'Breathe'- more
Foreigner - 4 (Deluxe Edition)
Hot In The City: The Bob Marley Experience is Headed for Phoenix
On The Record: Audiophile Edition - Van Halen, Supertramp and the New York Dolls
Caught In The Act: The Who And Joe Bonamassa Rock Chicago
Slash Announces 'Live at the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival' Album and Concert Film
Atreyu Return With New Single 'Dead'
B.B. King's 100th Birthday To Be Marked With Year Long Celebration
Chrissie Hynde Share K.D. Lang Duet 'Me And Mrs. Jones'
Gotthard Announce 'More Stereo Crush' Mini Album With 'Ride The Wave'
Employed To Serve Deliver 'Treachery' Video
The Pretty Wild Share 'Paradox' Video And Announce New Album
Watch Midlake's New 'Days Gone By' Video