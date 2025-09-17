DEPECHE MODE: M Film Trailer Released

(NLM) DEPECHE MODE: M, a unique cinematic journey into the heart of Mexican culture's relationship with death, framed by the iconic live performances of Depeche Mode, is coming to cinemas and IMAX worldwide for a limited theatrical event beginning Tuesday, October 28th from Trafalgar Releasing and Sony Music Vision. The official film trailer was unveiled today.

Tickets are now on sale . The global theatrical release follows the film's world premiere in June at Tribeca Festival in New York City. Conceived and directed by award-winning Mexican filmmaker Fernando Frías, DEPECHE MODE: M is an expressive and dynamic cinematic experience built around footage from the band's three sold-out Mexico City Foro Sol Stadium shows on the 2023-2024 Memento Mori Tour. The feature-length film takes audiences on a musical and spiritual journey, as the songs resonate in real time with fans, illustrating their timeless multi-cultural influence while delving into the profound connection between music, mortality, and Mexican tradition.

"At its core, our new film 'M' is about the deep connection between music, culture, and people-and Fernando Frías, who directed and conceived the film, did a beautiful job telling that story that through the lens of Mexican culture and our shows in Mexico City," said Dave Gahan.

Through Frías' creative lens, DEPECHE MODE: M explores the parallels between the themes on Depeche Mode's latest album Memento Mori and the deep connection to death and mortality in Mexican culture. Frías is best known for his award-winning film I'm No Longer Here, which won Mexico's prestigious Ariel Academy Awards with 10 wins, including Best Picture and Best Direction. The film also earned Frías a DGA nomination for Outstanding Directorial Achievement. Additionally, it was Mexico's submission to the Oscars in 2021 and was shortlisted for Best International Feature. His latest film, I Don't Expect Anyone to Believe Me, premiered to critical acclaim.

"We're proud to continue our longstanding collaboration with Sony Music Vision and IMAX to bring DEPECHE MODE:M to audiences worldwide in October," said Marc Allenby, CEO, Trafalgar Releasing. "This cinematic experience is a perfect celebration of the Memento Mori Tour and the deep connection Depeche Mode has with their global fanbase."

Depeche Mode's Memento Mori Tour saw Gahan, Martin Gore and co. play to more than 3 million fans at 112 shows around the world and was hailed by Rolling Stone as "a stunning celebration of life and music." The tour followed Depeche Mode's 15th studio album, Memento Mori, released in 2023 to wide critical acclaim. An indelible inspiration to fans, critics and artists alike, Depeche Mode continues to forge ahead, with the Memento Mori album and tour representing the latest chapter of a peerless and ongoing legacy.

Tickets are on sale now at www.DepecheModeM.com.

