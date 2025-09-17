Employed To Serve Deliver 'Treachery' Video

(Freeman Promotions) UK metal band Employed To Serve shares "Treachery," a fresh single from their latest full-length 'Fallen Star,' out now via Spinefarm. In addition, the band will be touring Europe starting late September, with most dates supporting the legendary Killswitch Engage.

About the track, Justine Jones comments: "As soon as we wrote this song, we always knew it was going to be the opener. Just straight out of the gate riffs, and Sammy was also able to do his Tom Araya impersonation.

"This track is about people in your life letting themselves down, and by proxy letting those close to them down as well. For the video, we wanted to go for a more stripped-back performance video to portray the raw energy of the song."

ETS has played every type of big show imaginable, from Bloodstock through to Glastonbury in the UK and Hellfest, Wacken, and Roskilde across Europe. On their previous album, 'Conquering,' they pulverized arenas all over the UK and Europe in support of metal behemoths Gojira.

For the balance of 2025, Employed To Serve will be touring Europe, mostly in support of Killswitch Engage.

Employed To Serve Live:

Sep 23-28 Full Metal Cruise

Sep 29 - Lisbon @ LAV *

Oct 1 - Madrid @ La Riviera *

Oct 2 - Barcelona @ Razzmatazz *

Oct 4 - Milan @ Fabrique *

Oct 5 - Zurich @ Halle 622 *

Oct 6 - Paris @ Bataclan *

Nov 20 - Cologne @ Palladium *

Nov 21 - Ludswigsburg @ MHP Arena *

Nov 22 - Berlin @ Columbiahalle *

Nov 24 - Prague @ SasaZu *

Nov 25 - Leipzig @ Haus Auensee *

Nov 27 - Hamburg @ Sporthalle *

Nov 28 - Copenhagen @ Amager Bio *

Nov 29 - Stockholm @ Fallan *

Dec 1 - Oslo @ Rockefeller *

Dec 3 - Helsinki @ House Of Culture *

Dec 4 - Tallinn @ Kinomaja

Dec 5 - Riga @ Melna Piektdiena

Dec 7 - Warsaw @ VooDoo Club

Dec 9 - Ghent @ Asgard

* supporting Killswitch Engage

