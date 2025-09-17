Employed To Serve Deliver 'Treachery' Video

(Freeman Promotions) UK metal band Employed To Serve shares "Treachery," a fresh single from their latest full-length 'Fallen Star,' out now via Spinefarm. In addition, the band will be touring Europe starting late September, with most dates supporting the legendary Killswitch Engage.
About the track, Justine Jones comments: "As soon as we wrote this song, we always knew it was going to be the opener. Just straight out of the gate riffs, and Sammy was also able to do his Tom Araya impersonation.
"This track is about people in your life letting themselves down, and by proxy letting those close to them down as well. For the video, we wanted to go for a more stripped-back performance video to portray the raw energy of the song."
ETS has played every type of big show imaginable, from Bloodstock through to Glastonbury in the UK and Hellfest, Wacken, and Roskilde across Europe. On their previous album, 'Conquering,' they pulverized arenas all over the UK and Europe in support of metal behemoths Gojira.
For the balance of 2025, Employed To Serve will be touring Europe, mostly in support of Killswitch Engage.
Employed To Serve Live:
Sep 23-28 Full Metal Cruise
Sep 29 - Lisbon @ LAV *
Oct 1 - Madrid @ La Riviera *
Oct 2 - Barcelona @ Razzmatazz *
Oct 4 - Milan @ Fabrique *
Oct 5 - Zurich @ Halle 622 *
Oct 6 - Paris @ Bataclan *
Nov 20 - Cologne @ Palladium *
Nov 21 - Ludswigsburg @ MHP Arena *
Nov 22 - Berlin @ Columbiahalle *
Nov 24 - Prague @ SasaZu *
Nov 25 - Leipzig @ Haus Auensee *
Nov 27 - Hamburg @ Sporthalle *
Nov 28 - Copenhagen @ Amager Bio *
Nov 29 - Stockholm @ Fallan *
Dec 1 - Oslo @ Rockefeller *
Dec 3 - Helsinki @ House Of Culture *
Dec 4 - Tallinn @ Kinomaja
Dec 5 - Riga @ Melna Piektdiena
Dec 7 - Warsaw @ VooDoo Club
Dec 9 - Ghent @ Asgard
* supporting Killswitch Engage
Employed To Serve Reveal New Single 'Breaks Me Down'
Employed To Serve Deliver Live 'World Ender' Video
Employed To Serve Expand Conquering For New Deluxe Edition
Employed To Serve Share New Song 'Mark Of The Grave'
Aerosmith and Yungblud Team Up For New EP- Ozzy: No Escape From Now Documentary Trailer Released- Slash Live Album And Concert Film- more
At The Gates Frontman Tomas Lindberg Dead At 52- Dave Mason Retires From Touring Due To Health Issues- Sublime Take 'Ensenada' To No. 1- Joe Bonamassa- more
Eric Church Kicks Off Free The Machine Tour- NEEDTOBREATHE Expand Acoustic Tour- The Steel Wheels Celebrating 20th Anniversary With New Album- more
ILLENIUM Launching Odyssey At Sphere Las Vegas- Wicked: For Good - The Soundtrack Announced- Lettuce Share New Song 'Breathe'- more
Foreigner - 4 (Deluxe Edition)
Hot In The City: The Bob Marley Experience is Headed for Phoenix
On The Record: Audiophile Edition - Van Halen, Supertramp and the New York Dolls
Caught In The Act: The Who And Joe Bonamassa Rock Chicago
Slash Announces 'Live at the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival' Album and Concert Film
Atreyu Return With New Single 'Dead'
B.B. King's 100th Birthday To Be Marked With Year Long Celebration
Chrissie Hynde Share K.D. Lang Duet 'Me And Mrs. Jones'
Gotthard Announce 'More Stereo Crush' Mini Album With 'Ride The Wave'
Employed To Serve Deliver 'Treachery' Video
The Pretty Wild Share 'Paradox' Video And Announce New Album
Watch Midlake's New 'Days Gone By' Video