ILLENIUM Launching Odyssey At Sphere Las Vegas

(Republic) GRAMMY Award-nominated multiplatinum producer, songwriter, and artist ILLENIUM continues to build his ever expanding world with the announcement he will bring a six-show run to Sphere in Las Vegas.

ILLENIUM PRESENTS ODYSSEY AT SPHERE is set for March 5, 6, 7, 12, 13 & 14, 2026 and will support the release of his new album ODYSSEY on Republic Records set to arrive soon. Presented by Live Nation, pre-sales for ILLENIUM PRESENTS ODYSSEY AT SPHERE begin Tuesday, September 23 with tickets going on sale to the general public on Friday, September 26.

ILLENIUM PRESENTS ODYSSEY AT SPHERE will be the only place fans will be able to experience ILLENIUM's forthcoming sixth studio album live. In bringing his vision to life, ILLENIUM is working with Berlin based animation studio Woodblock, celebrated for its cinematic storytelling and immersive design, who are executing the creative and technical production of the show.

Music featured in the ODYSSEY show will include his newly released single "Forever" with Tom Grennan and Alnaand "In My Arms" with HAYLA which already has reeled in over 9.1 million Spotify streams in addition to inciting critical acclaim with Billboard praising, "each artist dials up their respective talents to 11, with the song fusing ILLENIUM's soaring, anthemic future bass with Hayla's power-lunged, chest thumping vocals."

Serving as his artistic canvas, Sphere's next-generation technologies - including the world's highest-resolution LED display that wraps up, over and around the audience and the world's most advanced concert-grade audio system, Sphere Immersive Sound - form the jewelbox for the multi-sensory experience of ODYSSEY, ILLENIUM's most ambitious project to date.

"ODYSSEY is a journey of self discovery and acceptance," shares ILLENIUM. "It's a moment where fans feel understood, a space where we're all together and present for that same emotional escape. I'm looking forward to welcoming everyone to this experience, especially at Sphere."

Pre-sale tickets for ILLENIUM PRESENTS ODYSSEY will be available starting Tuesday, September 23 at 10am PT and general on-sale begins on Friday, September 26 at 10am PT.

As of tomorrow, September 18 Vibee, the music-led destination experience company, is offering official VIP concert hotel experience packages, including premium tickets, a stay at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas - the only resort connected to Sphere - and more perks that are exclusive to Vibee guests.

View the ILLENIUM PRESENTS ODYSSEY at Sphere in Las Vegas announcement video

