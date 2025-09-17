Jeremy Parsons Releasing New 'Life' EP This Week

(MTS) Acclaimed Americana/country artist Jeremy Parsons is set to unveil his brand-new EP, Life, on September 19th, 2025, via MTS Records. The five-track collection captures Parsons' signature blend of heartfelt storytelling, lyrical honesty, and roots-driven sound, including three previously chart-topping singles and the brand-new single, Who Was I?, available September 5th.
With Life, Parsons presents both a snapshot of his personal reflections and a universal message of resilience. "I felt Life was the perfect name for this one, as that's what we're always paying attention to as we live ours out and write of our journeys," Parsons explains. "Waking up each day to headlines of tragedy, thinking about everyone you love, everything you've done, everywhere you've been-it all poured into these songs."
Life includes three singles that already made waves on the charts, with "The Garden" breaking into the Billboard Digital Song Sales Top 50 and multiple tracks reaching the UK iTunes Country Top 15. The new centerpiece, Who Was I?, takes listeners even deeper into Parsons' journey of self-discovery. Inspired by a critic's comment on his 2021 album Things To Come, Parsons wrote the song as a tongue-in-cheek response that evolved into a profound reflection on his past choices and the wisdom gained from hindsight.
The EP's track list features:
Tickin'
The Garden (Radio Edit)
Who Was I?
Humanity
Life Worth Dyin' For
