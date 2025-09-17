Lettuce Share New Song 'Breathe'

(The Syndicate) The legendary funk sextet Lettuce have been teasing the forthcoming release of their latest full-length offering, Cook, due December 3, 2025 via the band's own Lettuce Records. With the lead single "Gold Tooth," and most recently their cover of the Keni Burke classic "Rising to the Top," the band's signature blend of all-organic, additive free funk is on full display.
Today, they're thrilled to share the latest sneak peek at the album with new song "Breathe," a blissed-out track tinged with a retro hip-hop vibe to match.Eric "Benny" Bloom, speaking on the origins of "Breathe," says "This is my favorite song on the record.
"I can just see myself strutting down the streets of NYC on a brisk October night, thinking of all the possibilities my future holds if I just listen to myself and breathe."
The band's Adam Deitch says the band "Needed a chill, hip hop flavored joint. This is what came out of me." For his part, Erick "Jesus" Coomes says "Life is a gorgeous gift that when looked at from a childlike perspective of wonder can constantly amaze and astound us. Breathe it in. Let your loving energy go out to all - it will always return to you."
Lettuce Cover Keni Burke's 'Rising To The Top'
Lettuce Stream New Single 'Gold Tooth' To Announce Album Release Date
Watch GZA & RZA of Wu-Tang Clan Perform with Lettuce at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Lettuce And Styles P Of The Lox Unite Team For New Single 'Better Than Money'
Aerosmith and Yungblud Team Up For New EP- Ozzy: No Escape From Now Documentary Trailer Released- Slash Live Album And Concert Film- more
At The Gates Frontman Tomas Lindberg Dead At 52- Dave Mason Retires From Touring Due To Health Issues- Sublime Take 'Ensenada' To No. 1- Joe Bonamassa- more
Eric Church Kicks Off Free The Machine Tour- NEEDTOBREATHE Expand Acoustic Tour- The Steel Wheels Celebrating 20th Anniversary With New Album- more
ILLENIUM Launching Odyssey At Sphere Las Vegas- Wicked: For Good - The Soundtrack Announced- Lettuce Share New Song 'Breathe'- more
Foreigner - 4 (Deluxe Edition)
Hot In The City: The Bob Marley Experience is Headed for Phoenix
On The Record: Audiophile Edition - Van Halen, Supertramp and the New York Dolls
Caught In The Act: The Who And Joe Bonamassa Rock Chicago
Slash Announces 'Live at the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival' Album and Concert Film
Atreyu Return With New Single 'Dead'
B.B. King's 100th Birthday To Be Marked With Year Long Celebration
Chrissie Hynde Share K.D. Lang Duet 'Me And Mrs. Jones'
Gotthard Announce 'More Stereo Crush' Mini Album With 'Ride The Wave'
Employed To Serve Deliver 'Treachery' Video
The Pretty Wild Share 'Paradox' Video And Announce New Album
Watch Midlake's New 'Days Gone By' Video