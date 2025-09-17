Lettuce Share New Song 'Breathe'

(The Syndicate) The legendary funk sextet Lettuce have been teasing the forthcoming release of their latest full-length offering, Cook, due December 3, 2025 via the band's own Lettuce Records. With the lead single "Gold Tooth," and most recently their cover of the Keni Burke classic "Rising to the Top," the band's signature blend of all-organic, additive free funk is on full display.

Today, they're thrilled to share the latest sneak peek at the album with new song "Breathe," a blissed-out track tinged with a retro hip-hop vibe to match.Eric "Benny" Bloom, speaking on the origins of "Breathe," says "This is my favorite song on the record.

"I can just see myself strutting down the streets of NYC on a brisk October night, thinking of all the possibilities my future holds if I just listen to myself and breathe."

The band's Adam Deitch says the band "Needed a chill, hip hop flavored joint. This is what came out of me." For his part, Erick "Jesus" Coomes says "Life is a gorgeous gift that when looked at from a childlike perspective of wonder can constantly amaze and astound us. Breathe it in. Let your loving energy go out to all - it will always return to you."

