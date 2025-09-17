Mimi Webb Delivers 'I Met A Boy' Video

(HRPR) British pop sensation Mimi Webb unveils the official music video for "I Met A Boy," the radiant single from her sophomore album Confessions (Epic Records), out now. Directed by Avesta Keshtmand, the visual captures Mimi at her most intimate and playful, balancing carefree joy with moments of self-reflection. Shot across cozy apartments, bustling city streets, and sunlit cafes, the video unfolds like a peek into Mimi's personal camera roll - equal parts spontaneous and cinematic.

Speaking about "I Met A Boy," Mimi reveals, "'I Met a Boy' is probably one of the more unique songs on the album. I had so much fun trying out a more R&B sound, which hasn't really influenced my music until now, and I'm definitely excited to explore it further in my future work. We've all flirted with someone, only to find out they're already in a relationship, so I hope this song feels relatable to many."

Released last week, Confessions marks Mimi Webb's boldest and most personal body of work to date. Written and recorded between Los Angeles and London, the album is an honest exploration of heartbreak, empowerment, and self-discovery, while delivering the soaring pop songs that first put her on the map.

With songs like the biting empowerment anthem "Narcissist," the playful "Love Language," and the emotional centerpiece "You Don't Look At Me The Same," the record cements Mimi as one of pop's most compelling voices. "I Met A Boy" serves as one of its most luminous highlights, showcasing her candid lyricism and a new R&B-influenced edge.

"I am so proud of this album. Confessions has helped me grow both as a person and as an artist," Mimi explains. "The themes I was able to explore through these songs taught me so much about myself and gave me real confidence. I'm also incredibly proud of the creative side of this record - every video, every photoshoot holds so much of me. This project, as a whole, is the most authentically 'me' thing I've ever done."

