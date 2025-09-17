NEEDTOBREATHE Expand Barely Elegant Acoustic Tour

(MCA) Due to overwhelming demand, the award-winning, multi-platinum band NEEDTOBREATHE announces additional cities on their "Barely Elegant Acoustic Tour."
The tour includes 21 new dates kicking off on February 4, 2026 in Mobile, AL and will hit major markets across the country including Jacksonville, FL, Columbus, OH, and Fort-Worth, TX. Presale tickets are available today at 10AM local, and all tickets go on sale Friday September 19 at 10 A.M. local.
Alongside the tour announcement, NEEDTOBREATHE releases a live studio video today of their latest song "Momma Loves Me," featuring rising Southern rock band The Red Clay Strays. Produced by Grammy-winning Dave Cobb, the song was met with an overwhelmingly positive reception from listeners, who praised its emotional depth and honest message.
"Momma Loves Me" is a sample of new music to come from NEEDTOBREATHE, offering a glimpse of the band's continued evolution while staying true to the spirit that has driven their two-decade career. The two bands gave fans a behind-the-scenes look into how they created the song in a mini-doc that premiered on Rolling Stone.
NEEDTOBREATHE Barely Elegant Acoustic Tour
Oct 24 Tyler, TX UT Tyler Cowan Center **
Oct 25 Waco, TX Magnolia Silobration **
Nov 6 Morristown, NJ Mayo Performing Arts Center
Nov 7 Wilkes Barre, PA F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts
Nov 8 Stamford, CT Stamford Center for the Performing Arts - The Palace Theatre
Nov 9 Worcester, MA The Hanover Theatre for the Performing Arts
Nov 11 Charleston, WV Clay Center for Arts & Sciences
Nov 13 Savannah, GA Savannah Civic Center - Johnny Mercer Theater
Nov 14 Chattanooga, TN Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium
Nov 15 Columbia, SC Township Auditorium *
Nov 16 Asheville, NC Thomas Wolfe Auditorium *
Nov 18 Evansville, IN Victory Theater
Nov 19 Cincinnati, OH Andrew J Brady Music Center *
Nov 21 Waukegan, IL Genesee Theatre
Nov 22 Shipshewana, IN Blue Gate Performing Arts Center (Early Show)
Nov 22 Shipshewana, IN Blue Gate Performing Arts Center (Late Show) *
Nov 23 Madison, WI The Orpheum Theater *
Dec 4 Little Rock, AR Robinson Center - Performance Hall
Dec 5 Durant, OK Choctow Casino & Resort - Grand Theater
Dec 6 Memphis, TN Orpheum Theatre **
Dec 7 Knoxville, TN Tennessee Theater (Early Show) *
Dec 7 Knoxville, TN Tennessee Theater (Late Show) *
Jan 29, 2026 Miami/Caribbean The Rock Boat - Cruise **
Jan 30, 2026 Miami/Caribbean The Rock Boat - Cruise **
Jan 31, 2026 Miami/Caribbean The Rock Boat - Cruise **
Feb 1, 2026 Miami/Caribbean The Rock Boat - Cruise **
Feb 2, 2026 Miami/Caribbean The Rock Boat - Cruise **
* Sold Out
** Non-Acoustic Shows
NEEDTOBREATHE Barely Elegant Acoustic Tour - NEWLY ADDED SHOWS
Feb 4 Mobile, AL Saenger Theatre
Feb 5 Tampa, FL Hard Rock Cafe
Feb 6 Hollywood, FL Seminole Hard Rock Cafe
Feb 7 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theatre
Feb 12 Norfolk, VA Chrysler Hall
Feb 13 Richmond, VA Altria Theater
Feb 14 Durham, NC Durham Performing Arts Center
Feb 15 North Myrtle Beach, SC Alabama Theatre
Feb 17 Louisville, KY Brown Theatre
Feb 19 Columbus, OH Mershon Auditorium
Feb 20 Ann Arbor, MI Michigan Theater
Feb 21 Milwaukee, WI Riverside Theater
Feb 22 Welch, MN Treasure Island Resort & Casino
Feb 26 Davenport, IA Capitol Theatre
Feb 27 Salina, KS Stiefel Theatre
Feb 28 Colorado Springs, CO Pikes Peak Center
Mar 1 Lubbock, TX Buddy Holly Hall
Mar 3 Midland, TX Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center
Mar 5 Tulsa, OK Tulsa Theater
Mar 6 San Antonio, TX Tobin Center for Performing Arts
Mar 7 Fort Worth, TX Will Rogers Auditorium
