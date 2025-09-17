NEEDTOBREATHE Expand Barely Elegant Acoustic Tour

(MCA) Due to overwhelming demand, the award-winning, multi-platinum band NEEDTOBREATHE announces additional cities on their "Barely Elegant Acoustic Tour."

The tour includes 21 new dates kicking off on February 4, 2026 in Mobile, AL and will hit major markets across the country including Jacksonville, FL, Columbus, OH, and Fort-Worth, TX. Presale tickets are available today at 10AM local, and all tickets go on sale Friday September 19 at 10 A.M. local.

Alongside the tour announcement, NEEDTOBREATHE releases a live studio video today of their latest song "Momma Loves Me," featuring rising Southern rock band The Red Clay Strays. Produced by Grammy-winning Dave Cobb, the song was met with an overwhelmingly positive reception from listeners, who praised its emotional depth and honest message.

"Momma Loves Me" is a sample of new music to come from NEEDTOBREATHE, offering a glimpse of the band's continued evolution while staying true to the spirit that has driven their two-decade career. The two bands gave fans a behind-the-scenes look into how they created the song in a mini-doc that premiered on Rolling Stone.

NEEDTOBREATHE Barely Elegant Acoustic Tour

Oct 24 Tyler, TX UT Tyler Cowan Center **

Oct 25 Waco, TX Magnolia Silobration **

Nov 6 Morristown, NJ Mayo Performing Arts Center

Nov 7 Wilkes Barre, PA F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts

Nov 8 Stamford, CT Stamford Center for the Performing Arts - The Palace Theatre

Nov 9 Worcester, MA The Hanover Theatre for the Performing Arts

Nov 11 Charleston, WV Clay Center for Arts & Sciences

Nov 13 Savannah, GA Savannah Civic Center - Johnny Mercer Theater

Nov 14 Chattanooga, TN Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium

Nov 15 Columbia, SC Township Auditorium *

Nov 16 Asheville, NC Thomas Wolfe Auditorium *

Nov 18 Evansville, IN Victory Theater

Nov 19 Cincinnati, OH Andrew J Brady Music Center *

Nov 21 Waukegan, IL Genesee Theatre

Nov 22 Shipshewana, IN Blue Gate Performing Arts Center (Early Show)

Nov 22 Shipshewana, IN Blue Gate Performing Arts Center (Late Show) *

Nov 23 Madison, WI The Orpheum Theater *

Dec 4 Little Rock, AR Robinson Center - Performance Hall

Dec 5 Durant, OK Choctow Casino & Resort - Grand Theater

Dec 6 Memphis, TN Orpheum Theatre **

Dec 7 Knoxville, TN Tennessee Theater (Early Show) *

Dec 7 Knoxville, TN Tennessee Theater (Late Show) *

Jan 29, 2026 Miami/Caribbean The Rock Boat - Cruise **

Jan 30, 2026 Miami/Caribbean The Rock Boat - Cruise **

Jan 31, 2026 Miami/Caribbean The Rock Boat - Cruise **

Feb 1, 2026 Miami/Caribbean The Rock Boat - Cruise **

Feb 2, 2026 Miami/Caribbean The Rock Boat - Cruise **

* Sold Out

** Non-Acoustic Shows

NEEDTOBREATHE Barely Elegant Acoustic Tour - NEWLY ADDED SHOWS

Feb 4 Mobile, AL Saenger Theatre

Feb 5 Tampa, FL Hard Rock Cafe

Feb 6 Hollywood, FL Seminole Hard Rock Cafe

Feb 7 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theatre

Feb 12 Norfolk, VA Chrysler Hall

Feb 13 Richmond, VA Altria Theater

Feb 14 Durham, NC Durham Performing Arts Center

Feb 15 North Myrtle Beach, SC Alabama Theatre

Feb 17 Louisville, KY Brown Theatre

Feb 19 Columbus, OH Mershon Auditorium

Feb 20 Ann Arbor, MI Michigan Theater

Feb 21 Milwaukee, WI Riverside Theater

Feb 22 Welch, MN Treasure Island Resort & Casino

Feb 26 Davenport, IA Capitol Theatre

Feb 27 Salina, KS Stiefel Theatre

Feb 28 Colorado Springs, CO Pikes Peak Center

Mar 1 Lubbock, TX Buddy Holly Hall

Mar 3 Midland, TX Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center

Mar 5 Tulsa, OK Tulsa Theater

Mar 6 San Antonio, TX Tobin Center for Performing Arts

Mar 7 Fort Worth, TX Will Rogers Auditorium

