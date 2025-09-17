Patrick Wolf Launching North American Stations Of The Sun Tour Tonight

(ET) Patrick Wolf kicks off his two month Stations Of The Sun tour of The US and Canada today in Vancouver. The trek, his first on this side of The Atlantic in thirteen years, is in support of his recently released acclaimed album Crying The Neck and the 6-track Better Or Worse EP, released last month.

The aftermath of addiction, crisis, bankruptcy, recovery and survival shaped The Night Safari, Patrick Wolf's 2023 return to music after ten years lost to creative impasse and personal upheaval. Now, with seventh studio album Crying The Neck, the 41-year-old has created a confident and hopeful record inspired by the transfiguring power of grief at the death of his mother, rehabilitation, local folklore and the East Kentish landscape.

Crying The Neck, his first new album in thirteen years and the first in a planned four album series, was written and recorded in the Kent coastal town of Ramsgate that Wolf now calls home. Here, he has a peaceful studio in the garden, the place in which he was able to find his voice again. In a period of rebuilding, Crying The Neck was entirely written, composed, produced and arranged by Wolf himself, with Brendan Cox brought in as co-producer and engineer in the last three years to help finish an album a decade in the making.

The complexity of nationhood, personhood and grief that Crying The Neck embraces is summed up by the appearance on the album of a the recording of the writer Vita Sackville-West reading the line "faith, doubt, perplexity, grief, hope, despair", from her poem 'The Land'. "The quote is important because it's acceptance and acknowledgement," says Wolf. Crying The Neck finishes on the Foreland peninsula, looking out over the North Sea, reflecting on the transience of life, but also progress. "I wanted a song of experience at the end, a preparation for a shift into a more urgent mortality," Wolf explains. "I do feel like I have a certain amount of time left, to do the work that I want to do, and a certain amount of time left to not do the work as well, and to live."

Live Dates:

September 17 - Vancouver, Canada - Fox Cabaret - Low Tickets

September 20 - Seattle, WA - Freemont Abby - Low Tickets

September 24 - Portland, OR - Mission Theatre - Low Tickets

September 27 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Lodge

October 7 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room

October 9 - San Diego, CA - The Casbah

October 12 - Las Vegas, NV - The Griffin

October 16 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

October 19 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theatre

October 23 - Kansas City, MO - The Record Bar

October 25 - Davenport, IA - Raccoon Motel

October 28 - St Paul, MN - Amsterdam Hall

October 30 - Milwaukee, WI - X-Ray Arcade

November 1 - Chicago, IL - Gman Tavern - SOLD OUT

November 3 - Ferndale (Detroit), MI - The Magic Bag

November 6 - Toronto, Canada - Longboat Hall

November 10 - Somerville, MA - Center of The Arts Armory

November 13 - New York, NY - Adler Hall

November 15 - Philadelphia, PA - World Cage Live Lounge

November 19 - Washington, DC - Pearl Street

December 2 - Valencia, Spain - La Rambleta

December 3 - Madrid, Spain - Teatro Lara

Related Stories

Patrick Wolf Delivers Better Or Worse EP

Patrick Wolf Shares 'The Last Of England' Video

Patrick Wolf Shares 'Hymn Of The Haar'

Patrick Wolf Announces North American Tour and Shares New Song 'Limbo'

News > Patrick Wolf