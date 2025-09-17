Slash Announces 'Live at the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival' Album and Concert Film

(Prime PR) A tribute to his love of the Blues, Slash has announced the release of Live at the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival-the electrifying live album and concert film--out worldwide on Friday, November 7.

On Live at the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival, Slash brings his passion for the Blues, and his musical roots to the foreground as his formidable ensemble known as Slash's Blues Ball delivers a gritty, soulful set paying homage to the legends who shaped rock and blues.

The Live at the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival announcement launches with the first single "Oh Well (Live)", out today. Slash takes the Fleetwood Mac classic and transforms it into a searing live experience. Channeling Peter Green's blues roots while unleashing his own signature firepower, Slash and his Blues Ball band deliver a performance that feels both timeless and fiercely alive.

On Live at the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival, Slash's Blues Ball delivers the blues like it's meant to be - loud, live, and dangerous. The album and concert film were captured live at the Mission Ballroom in Denver, CO during the July 17, 2024 tour stop of SLASH's all-star Blues tour, the inaugural S.E.R.P.E.N.T Festival, an acronym which stands for Solidarity, Engagement, Restore, Peace, Equality N' Tolerance. The Live at the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival live album and concert film will be available worldwide in retail stores and online as 2CD+DVD digipak, 2CD+Blu-ray digipak and on Heavyweight Black 3LP gatefold through earMUSIC.

Slash's Blues Ball band features SLASH on lead and rhythm guitar, joined by longtime collaborator Teddy "ZigZag" Andreadis (keyboards, harmonica, vocals), Tash Neal (rhythm guitar, vocals), Johnny Griparic (bass, backing vocals), and Michael Jerome (drums).

Together, they tear through a blistering set of blues standards and rock staples, paying tribute to icons like Bukka White, Howlin' Wolf, Booker T. & the MG's, Fleetwood Mac, Freddie King, The Temptations, T-Bone Walker, Hoyt Axton, Robert Johnson, The Jimi Hendrix Experience, Bob Dylan, and Elmore James.

The set includes smoldering takes on "Parchman Farm Blues," "Killing Floor," "Born Under a Bad Sign," "Oh Well," "Big Legged Woman," and "Key to the Highway," followed by the slow-burn groove of "Papa Was a Rolling Stone," the smoky soul of "Stormy Monday," and the gritty punch of "The Pusher." SLASH also debuts a brand-new original, "Metal Chestnut," before diving into "Cross Road Blues" and a fiery rendition of "Stone Free." The encore features added favorites "It Takes a Lot to Laugh," "It Takes a Train to Cry" and a blistering closer with "Shake Your Money Maker."

Intercut with candid, behind-the-scenes interviews, Slash reflects on his deep personal connection to the blues, sharing the stories behind the songs and his reverence for the artists who paved the way.

The inaugural S.E.R.P.E.N.T Festival featured an all-star Blues lineup handpicked by Slash and celebrated the release of the iconic guitarist and songwriter's critically acclaimed sixth solo album Orgy of the Damned. Slash's star-studded Blues album Orgy of the Damned spent 13 weeks at #1 on the Billboard Blues Albums chart, and after 69 weeks still remains at in the top 50. Over 23 tour dates in the summer of 2024, SLASH's S.E.R.P.E.N.T. festival raised more than $125,000 for five nonprofit organizations chosen by SLASH benefitting mental health, socio-economic equality and justice, and uplifting the lives of underserved Americans.

Live at the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival tracklisting:

CD 1:

1. Intro

2. Parchman Farm Blues

3. Killing Floor

4. Born Under a Bad Sign

5. Oh Well

6. Big Legged Woman

7. Key to the Highway

8. Papa Was a Rollin' Stone

CD2:

9. Stormy Monday

10. The Pusher

11. Metal Chestnut

12. Crossroads

13. Stone Free

14. It Takes a Lot to Laugh, It Takes a Train to Cry

15. Shake Your Money Maker

DVD/Blu-ray: Full concert film with behind-the-scenes documentary segments. PCM Stereo and DTS 5.1 audio.

Vinyl side-split:

Side A: 1-4 Side B: 5-7

Side C: 8-9 Side D: 10-11

Side E: 12-13 Side F: 14-15

