St. Panther Teams With Rae Khalil For 'Strange World'

(BHM) Los Angeles based Mexican/Colombian artist, producer, singer, rapper, and multi-instrumentalist St. Panther (Dani Bojorges-Giraldo, they/them) announced their long awaited EP, Strange World, a collection of soulful modern pop songs layered with elements of R&B, jazz, hip-hop and alt-pop, narrating and confronting the wider climate of uncertainty and oblivion.

Due November 7th, 2025, Strange World marks St. Panther's first release with the art-forward label drink sum wtr and their first compilation of music since their 2020 breakout debut EP, These Days.

Five years of writing, recording and collaborating crystallizes St. Panther's signature sound: a hypnotic soundscape drenched in intrinsic instrumentation, filled with lighthearted yet brutally honest lyricism. A striking return and a sign of what's to come, Strange World is poised, ponderous, simplified yet incredibly defiant. Cruising through genres and a wide array of emotions, Strange World roots itself in the search for purpose, security and love-notions that may be at odds with today's uncertain landscape.

Regarding the EP, St. Panther remarked: "It's been highly impactful-to say the absolute least-to witness the world in the state it's in today. In so many lyrics and melodies, I'm using this set of songs as a method of putting certain messages into our ether, intentionally shouting certain things from the rooftops that a friend jokingly said 'for world peace;' but this music is meant to activate people in some way to meditate about our relationship to each other, which feels like a good use for music right now."

Following the departure from the major label network, St. Panther took the time to be among their peers. This project sees the blessing of many of previous collaborators, with long-time collaborator McClenney (H.E.R., Khalid, Jamila Woods) sitting in the co-producer chair and Erik Bodin of Little Dragon's acoustic drumming featured in the title track. "I took this long pause to really listen to my village, listen to the needs of my community, and the people around me," said St. Panther, "We're all feeling the weight of the world on our shoulders a bit. We want hope for our listeners, we want people to feel heard and that there's someone out there representing this feeling."

Alongside the announcement today, St. Panther released the EP title track, "Strange World," featuring Grammy-winning singer/songwriter/rapper, Rae Khalil (Anderson Paak) and co-written with Erik Bodin of Little Dragon. The rhythmic, exhilarating single premiered on KCRW Morning Becomes Eclectic, with host Novena Carmel praising it as "the coolest funky artist." FLOOD Magazine premiered the song's tender, warm-hearted music video and sang praises for the upcoming EP saying "Bojorges-Giraldo's new batch of songs is steeped in a sense of realism while maintaining an upbeat pop-funk energy and an optimistic outlook for the future."

On the track, St. Panther said: "Since the last time I put out a project, our world has only gotten stranger, which has only made my work more intentional. In this gap, I set out to write music about our world in the state it's in now and imagine a future beyond it with some of my favorite people to talk about the world with. In 'Strange World' you can hear us all in the studio together, laughing in between takes so often it bled into the actual recording, which we decided to keep because the spirit of that felt important. I truly believe that hope and joy can alter the state of anything, especially when the world feels most divided/needs healing. It's all in the lyrics, I'm still rooting for us."

