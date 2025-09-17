The Pretty Wild Share 'Paradox' Video And Announce New Album

(CNPR) Rising metaphysical metalcore powerhouse The Pretty Wild has today announced their debut album, 'zero.point.genesis' out November 21 via Sumerian Records. The forthcoming full-length includes previously released fan-favorite tracks "OMENS", "Button Eyes", "living ded", and the smash-hit "sLeepwALKeR" will be available as a physical bonus track.

Altogether, the tracks have already amassed a staggering 20 million streams on Spotify alone and nearly 3.3 million views and counting on YouTube. In celebration of the news, the sisters have released a new track from the album "PARADOX" and the accompanying official video.

When asked about the album, the band shared: "'zero.point.genesis' is an album of collapse and resurrection, mythic, yet memeable in its rawness. For me, it's about battling and ultimately healing the fake ego structures forged in trauma that kept me small, erasing my feminine gifts to fall in line. It's crawling through the haunted shadow void society is too afraid to face, and emerging closer to my core essence through reclamation of those feminine gifts." -JYL

"This record is layered with multiple dimensions of interpretation; the more you listen, the further you traverse through them with us. We pushed into concepts that once felt untouchable to us, we set external input aside, and wrote them anyway. It's an album of poetic contrasts, brutally heavy moments, with haunting instrumentation and flayed open lyrics. Woven throughout are nods to our personal interests, theatrical elements, classical composition, and moments of rage and playfulness." - JULES

