Wicked: For Good - The Soundtrack Announced

(RR) Republic Records and Verve Records announce that the soundtrack for the emotional, electrifying conclusion to Universal Pictures' global cinematic Wicked sensation, Wicked: For Good - The Soundtrack will be released November 21, the same day the film arrives in theaters everywhere.
Stephen Schwartz comments on the soundtrack announcement, "I'm especially happy that the soundtrack album for Wicked: For Good has so much new music on it. In addition to two brand new songs, there is a lot that's new in several other existing songs. So not only listeners coming to the score for the first time, but long-time fans of the original Broadway cast album, will have a great deal to discover."
Wicked: For Good - The Soundtrack follows last year's acclaimed, history-making release of Wicked: The Soundtrack, which marked the highest debut ever for a theatrical adaptation of a stage musical and the biggest sales week for any soundtrack this decade.
Wicked: For Good - The Soundtrack, with music and lyrics by legendary Grammy and Oscar winning composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz, will include two new original songs featured in the film: "No Place Like Home" performed by 3x Academy Award nominee, Grammy-winning Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, and "The Girl In The Bubble" performed by Academy Award nominee, Grammy-winning Ariana Grande as Glinda. In addition, the song "The Wicked Witch of the East" will be featured on the soundtrack, previously not included in the Broadway Cast Recordings. Full track listing below.
The new soundtrack will be released in multiple formats including CD, double vinyl, double picture disc and digitally. Target will have an exclusive lenticular version, in addition to exclusive versions with Amazon, Walmart and Barnes & Noble.
Wicked: For Good - The Soundtrack Track list:
Every Day More Wicked - Wicked Movie Cast, Cynthia Erivo ft. Michelle Yeoh, Ariana Grande
Thank Goodness / I Couldn't Be Happier - Ariana Grande, Wicked Movie Cast ft. Michelle Yeoh
No Place Like Home - Cynthia Erivo
The Wicked Witch of the East - Marissa Bode, Cynthia Erivo, Ethan Slater
Wonderful - Jeff Goldblum, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo
I'm Not That Girl (Reprise) - Ariana Grande
As Long As You're Mine - Cynthia Erivo & Jonathan Bailey
No Good Deed - Cynthia Erivo
March of the Witch Hunters - Wicked Movie Cast, Ethan Slater
The Girl in the Bubble - Ariana Grande
For Good - Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande
