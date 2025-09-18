Beach Boys, Elton John, Bing Crosby Highlight Classic Holiday Singles Box Set

(UMe) This holiday season, some of the most iconic Christmas songs of all time will be available together on collectible 7" color vinyl in a new limited edition box set, perfect for vinyl enthusiasts and holiday music lovers alike.

The ultimate soundtrack to the season, the Classic Holiday Singles Box Set, due October 31 via UMe, brings together 28 timeless songs from across the Christmas canon on 14 color vinyl 45s, from the unmistakable crooning of Bing Crosby, Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra and Nat King Cole, to the infectious, youthful energy of Bobby Helms, Brenda Lee, Chuck Berry and The Jackson 5, to the sunshiny harmonies of The Beach Boys and the jazzy sounds and immaculate voice of Ella Fitzgerald, to Santa himself, Burl Ives, to Elton John's joyful holiday classic and holiday hits from not one but two Beatles - John Lennon (with Yoko Ono) and Paul McCartney.

The records are available as a complete set in a vintage-inspired candy cane red and white striped carrying case or individually. Each 7" platter features a beloved holiday hit on the A-side and another festive favorite on the B-side, and are housed in beautifully designed sleeves that capture the magic and nostalgia of the holidays.

Included Singles: The Beach Boys - "Little Saint Nick" / "Auld Lang Syne" (Ice Blue 7" Vinyl)

The Beach Boys' classic Christmas songs "Little Saint Nick" and "Auld Lang Syne" epitomize the group's unique ability to blend holiday cheer with their signature sun-soaked sound. Originally featured on their 1964 The Beach Boys' Christmas Album, "Little Saint Nick" brings a Santa-fied spin to "Little Deuce Coupe," while the harmonically rich arrangement of "Auld Lang Syne" is infused with the band's trademark melodies.

Bing Crosby - "White Christmas" / "It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas" (Snow White 7" Vinyl)

Bing Crosby's voice has become synonymous with the sound of Christmas and nowhere is that more evident than in his timeless renditions of "White Christmas" and "It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas." Written by Irving Berlin, "White Christmas," originally sung on screen by Bing in the 1942 film, "Holiday Inn," remains the best-selling single of all time, capturing both nostalgia and hope with Bing's warm, effortless delivery. Meanwhile, "It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas," released in 1951, perfectly evokes the joy and anticipation of the holiday season. Together, they cement Bing as the voice of holiday tradition for generations and the true King of Christmas.

Bobby Helms - "Jingle Bell Rock" / "Captain Santa Claus (And His Reindeer Space Patrol)" (Apple Red 7" Vinyl).

A rockabilly-infused Christmas anthem, Bobby Helms' holiday classic "Jingle Bell Rock" (1957) has become one of the most enduring seasonal hits with its timeless appeal, blending festive cheer with the upbeat rhythms of early rock 'n' roll. The more whimsical "Captain Santa (And His Reindeer Space Patrol)," also released the same year, mixes festive spirit with space-age whimsy.

Brenda Lee - "Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree" / "Papa Noel" (Translucent Emerald 7" Vinyl)

Recorded when she was just 13 years old in 1958 and originally released to modest success, Brenda Lee's "Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree" has endured to become one of the most beloved holiday songs of all time. In December 2023, 65 years after the song was first released, it reigned supreme as the No. 1 song in the U.S., topping the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time. At the age of 78 Lee became the oldest artist ever to top the Hot 100, later breaking her own record a week later at the age of 79. "Rockin'" is backed with the Cajun Christmas tune "Papa Noel," just like it was when originally released as a single.

Burl Ives - "A Holly Jolly Christmas" / "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer" (Snow White 7" Vinyl)

With his smooth baritone and warm delivery, Burl Ives is synonymous with holiday music and his renditions of "A Holly Jolly Christmas" and "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer" are two of his most beloved seasonal staples. The songs were first popularized in the classic 1964 television special, "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer," sung by Ives as Sam the Snowman, and deliver instant feel-good nostalgia.

Chuck Berry - "Run Rudolph Run" / "Merry Christmas Baby" (Evergreen 7" Vinyl)

Released in 1958, Chuck Berry's "Run Rudolph Run" showcases the Father of Rock and Roll's signature guitar riffs and inimitable vocals in the playful twist on the Christmas narrative. Its infectious rhythm and lively tempo have cemented it as a rock holiday staple. The R&B holiday standard, "Merry Christmas Baby," is a more soulful, blues-infused take on Christmas cheer. With its smooth, emotive vocals and laid-back groove, it contrasts with Berry's usual rock exuberance, demonstrating his versatility and adding a touch of holiday romance to the season.

Dean Martin - "Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!" / "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer" (Snow White 7" Vinyl)

Dean Martin brought his signature smooth, laid-back charm to holiday music with classics like "Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!," and his playful take on "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer," both from Martin's 1959 Capitol holiday album, A Winter Romance. With his relaxed swing and warm vocals, Martin turned "Let It Snow!" into a cozy, fireside favorite, while his lighthearted rendition of "Rudolph" added a wink of humor and personality to the beloved children's song, making both tracks enduring staples of the Christmas season.

Ella Fitzgerald - "Sleigh Ride" / "Jingle Bells" (Deep Red 7" Vinyl)

Ella Fitzgerald's takes on "Sleigh Ride" and "Jingle Bells," from her immortal 1960 album, Ella Wishes You A Swinging Christmas, exemplify her remarkable ability to infuse classic holiday songs with her unique jazz style and vocal sophistication. "Sleigh Ride" captures the exuberance and whimsy of the winter season with its swinging rhythms and Fitzgerald's smooth, playful delivery. The song's lively tempo and engaging arrangement showcase her exceptional phrasing and dynamic range. Similarly, her rendition of "Jingle Bells" is a joyous and upbeat interpretation that injects a jazzy twist into the traditional carol.

Elton John - "Step Into Christmas" / "Ho Ho Ho (Who'd Be A Turkey At Christmas)" (Evergreen 7" Vinyl)

Originally released in 1973, Elton John's festive single "Step Into Christmas" peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Christmas Singles chart in the US and has become a much-loved classic. Written with longtime collaborator Bernie Taupin, the track captures the joy and warmth of the season with Elton's signature piano-driven energy and celebratory spirit. Decades later, it remains a beloved staple on holiday playlists worldwide.

Frank Sinatra - "Jingle Bells" / "Silent Night" (Evergreen 7" Vinyl)

Frank Sinatra's interpretations of "Jingle Bells" and "Silent Night" from his beloved 1957 album, A Jolly Christmas From Frank Sinatra, highlight his unparalleled ability to bring a sophisticated touch to holiday music. On "Jingle Bells" the classic song is transformed with brilliant orchestration by Gordon Jenkins, a swinging rhythm and Sinatra's strong, sonorous vocal. "Silent Night" is a beautifully sung interpretation of the traditional carol, with Sinatra perfectly capturing the spiritual essence of the holy season with his iconic voice.

The Jackson 5 - "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town" / "Christmas Won't Be The Same This Year" (Apple Red 7" Vinyl)

The Jackson 5 brought youthful energy and soul to holiday music with their eponymous 1970 Christmas album released on Motown which spawned these two tracks. Their spirited version of "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town" quickly became the standout number, praised for its infectious groove and Michael Jackson's exuberant vocals, turning it into a holiday radio favorite. The heartfelt ballad "Christmas Won't Be The Same This Year" showcases the group's ability to convey deep emotion even at a young age, with harmonies and phrasing that capture both nostalgia and the bittersweet side of the holidays.

John Lennon, Yoko Ono & The Plastic Ono Band - "Happy Xmas (War Is Over)" / "Listen The Snow Is Falling" (Evergreen 7" Vinyl)

"Happy Xmas (War Is Over)," released in 1971 by John Lennon and Yoko Ono and the Plastic Ono Band with the Harlem Community Choir, has become an enduring holiday anthem, celebrated not just for its festive melody but for its timeless message of peace and reflection. Its call to end war and embrace hope resonates particularly strongly today, reminding listeners of the ongoing importance of compassion and social conscience. Ono's "Listen, The Snow Is Falling," released as the B-side, offers a softer, meditative counterpoint, blending her ethereal vocals with wintry imagery to create a serene, contemplative mood. Together, the songs capture both the idealism and the introspective beauty of the season, making the Lennon-Ono collaboration a unique contribution to Christmas music.

Nat King Cole - "The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas To You)" / "Deck The Halls" (Opaque Baby Blue 7" Vinyl)

Nat King Cole's holiday classics, "The Christmas Song" and "Deck The Halls," are timeless exemplars of his velvety vocal style and smooth, evocative interpretations. "The Christmas Song" (commonly known as "Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire"), re-recorded and released in 1961 by Cole following several other successful versions is perhaps his most iconic holiday tune, capturing the warmth and nostalgia of Christmas with its rich, comforting melody and his tender delivery, backed by a full orchestra arranged and conducted by Ralph Carmichael. "Deck The Halls," released on his 1960 album, The Magic Of Christmas, brings his joyful and spirited energy to the traditional carol. Together, these tracks highlight Cole's exceptional ability to evoke the full spectrum of holiday emotions.

Paul McCartney - "Wonderful Christmastime" / "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reggae" (Canary Yellow 7" Vinyl)

Performed and produced entirely by Paul McCartney, "Wonderful Christmastime," showcases his signature knack for crafting catchy, joyful melodies that span and endure for generations. The song has become a staple of holiday playlists with its upbeat synthesizers and cheerful lyrics capturing the excitement of the season. The original B-side, "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reggae," is an instrumental, reggae-inspired twist on the holiday favorite.

This new festive collection is a celebration of the season and a tribute to the enduring appeal of these legendary artists. These records are a must-have for vinyl collectors, holiday music lovers, and anyone looking to add a little extra cheer to their holiday season.

Pre-order here.

Related Stories

Paul McCartney, Al Jardine Lead Tributes To Brian Wilson

Beach Boys Legend Brian Wilson Dead At 82

Beach Boys' Al Jardine Surprises Fans With First New Music Collection In 15 Years

Beach Boys Recruit John Stamos As Guest For The Sounds of Summer Tour Dates

News > Beach Boys