Bloom Get 'Tongue Tied' With Yours Truly's Mikaila Delgado

(BPM) Fresh off announcing their sophomore album, The Light We Chase, melodic hardcore group Bloom is back with another new single. Today the band has shared "Tongue Tied", a melancholy and moving duet featuring Mikaila Delgado (Yours Truly) .

"This song marks new ground for Bloom and is our softest, cleanest song to date," drummer Jack Van Vliet shares. "A duet with Yours Truly's Mikaila Delgado, 'Tongue Tied' is an honest look at being afraid to speak your mind, for fear of what will happen if you do."

He continues: "While it begins as an acoustic track, electric guitars and drums barge into the song with energy midway through the second verse, and lead the song to a finger pointing, sing-a-long refrain of 'what am I without you.' The song balances two clean voices as it balances full band and acoustic sections that flow naturally after the other, as the vocals balance honesty and fear in equal parts."

About the visualizer, the band adds: "Just as how the song sonically is a different direction for us, we wanted to create a video that was different to any form of content we've made before. Shot completely as a one-take, the video is a fly-on-the-wall view of a couple who long for connection from each other, but aren't able to find the ways to communicate. Both shaken up by an argument that has taken place, the video begins as they sit in the car driving away from each other, representing the distance growing in their relationship. As they physically move further apart, silhouettes of how they truly feel begin to communicate and reach out and try to reconnect. As the lyric "I hope that we're good" is sung, we see their silhouettes reaching out one final time and embrace each other, while they both sit across from each other in different locations with no way of resolving the pain they both feel."

The Light We Chase is set to be released on October 31st via Pure Noise Records. The album reflects a period of emotional turmoil - relationship breakdowns, struggles with trust, and wrestling with hopelessness - offering the band's most visceral collection to date.

Fans in the UK / EU can catch Bloom on tour with Thornhill and Ocean Grove starting on October 17th. After that the band will be supporting Silverstein in North America on the 25 Years of Noise Tour, also featuring Thursday and Free Throw.

