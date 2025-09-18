Brian Setzer Returning To Reverb With New Batch Of Gear And Memorabilia

(Reverb) Brian Setzer is returning to Reverb with a wide-ranging collection of music gear. Consistently cited as one of the world's greatest living guitarists, Setzer, who served as the founder and leader of The Stray Cats and the Brian Setzer Orchestra, in addition to his career as a solo artist, will be restocking The Official Brian Setzer Reverb Shop with dozens of pieces of gear, including stage-played guitars, memorabilia, and more, on September 24.

Iconic guitarist, songwriter, vocalist and 3-time Grammy award-winner Brian Setzer has achieved one career milestone after another. He's sold millions of albums and is a "Musician's Musician," credited with continually taking chances with innovative and daring musical styles. Setzer is widely credited for taking two forgotten genres, rockabilly and swing, adding his own blend of gunpowder and rockin' style, and completely reinventing and single-handedly resurrecting them in the process.

Along the way, he has scored chart-topping hits, sold 13 million records and received the Orville H. Gibson Lifetime Achievement Award throughout his decorated career as founder/leader of the Stray Cats, his 19- piece Brian Setzer Orchestra, and as a solo artist. He is consistently cited as one of the world's greatest living guitarists, and has a best-selling, extensive line of elite Gretsch signature model guitars bearing his name. Setzer is also, fittingly, in the Rockabilly Hall of Fame.

On the live front, Setzer has headlined venues and festivals worldwide, including a 1983 headlining slot on the iconic US Festival in California, The Playboy Jazz Festival, a three-night, sold-out headlining run at the Hollywood Bowl with the 98-piece Philharmonic Orchestra, Woodstock '99, and performing in front of more than 150,000 people as headliner of the Montreal Jazz Festival. His reach also includes films and TV, where his roles include portraying rockabilly pioneer Eddie Cochran in the 1987 film, La Bamba, Fox's Beverly Hills 90210, among many others, and he is one of the few musicians to be animated in an episode of "The Simpsons" in 2002. That same year, Setzer was personally requested to induct Chet Atkins into the 17th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Setzer had the honor of being invited in 2006 to perform at the White House for the President of the United States. Also in 2006, he was inducted into the Long Island Music Hall of Fame with the Stray Cats. In 2014, Setzer received the distinct honor of being asked by the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C. to donate a replica of his original 1959 Gretsch 6120 "Stray Cat"

Consistently cited as one of the world's greatest living guitarists, Setzer is a member of the Rockabilly Hall of Fame. Other notable accolades include the honor of being invited to perform at the White House for the President of the United States in 2006, headlining venues and festivals worldwide, including a 1983 headlining slot on the iconic US Festival in California, and a best-selling, extensive line of elite Gretsch signature model guitars bearing his name.

Now, after 5 years, Setzer is bringing his world-renowned sound back to Reverb, including a number of stage-played guitars, as well as pedals, cabinets, cases-and even stage-worn clothing.

The Official Brian Setzer Reverb Shop will feature A 1959 D'Angelico New Yorker. Additional items available in The Official Brian Setzer Reverb Shop include:

A 1959 D'Angelico New Yorker, but "you've got to be from New York to play this guitar," joked Setzer.

A 1964 Firebird in the stunning original cardinal red.

A 1961 Gibson ES-175 with Corinthian leather pickups.

A Hot Rod Flag Back that was played on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno. Featuring Power Tron pick-ups, this Hotrod has custom pinstriping painted by Tommy Otis.

A G Brand Gretsch Rancher Acoustic Guitar that was used on Setzer's Rockabilly Tours.

Two Black Gretsch Rancher Acoustic Guitars, one of which was played throughout the Rockabilly Riot Summer Tour in 2019, the other featuring a falcon headstock.

A Hiwatt Custom Tape Echo that Setzer used during a performance on Late Night with Conan O'Brien.

A collection of stage-worn clothing, including red jackets worn on The Brian Setzer Orchestra Christmas Rocks! Tour in 2016, a jacket designed by Issey Miyakey, and a custom jacket and shirts made by Karen Matthews.

To preview the gear that will be available in The Official Brian Setzer Reverb Shop, go here

Related Stories

Brian Setzer Unable To Play Guitar Due To Auto-Immune Disease

Brian Setzer Orchestra's 'Vavoom' Getting Special Vinyl Reissue

The Brian Setzer Orchestra's 'The Dirty Boogie' Getting Limited Edition Vinyl Reissue

Brian Setzer Orchestra's Guitar Slinger Set For Limited Edition Vinyl Reissue

News > Brian Setzer