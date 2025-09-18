Calling All Captains Streaming 'A New Type Of Grey' Video

(Earshot) Calling All Captains have released a music video for their new single A New Type Of Grey'. The song comes from forthcoming EP, The Things That I've Lost, which come out January 9, 2026 via New Damage Records.
The seven-track release, recorded with longtime collaborator Quinn Cyrankiewicz (Royal Tusk) at The Audio Department in Edmonton, AB, showcases the band at their most raw, refined, and resilient. Mixed by Tim Creviston and mastered by Stuart McKillop (Rain City Recorders), the EP chronicles themes of burnout, grief, and fractured identity with unflinching honesty.
"Our new song 'A New Type Of Grey' touches on the in-between feelings of looking at the world in a black and white way," explains vocalist Luc Gauthier. "Succumbing to your insecurities and focusing on your weaknesses can lead to black and white thinking. As to say if something isn't 100% good, then it's 100% bad. However, that is not the reality. Our own hopes and dreams can fester into wonderful things if we can find a new type of hope in the black and white."
Luc adds, "The music video for "A New Type of Grey" is one that is very personal to me, being indigenous. Before doing music full-time I was working within the social services field directly with Indigenous youth as a cultural support worker. "I'm thankful to have had that position as it allowed me to support their identity and provide opportunities for any cultural activities for extra curricular outings.
"[Kinship care is being placed with a family members but still being a part of the foster care system (which is why the foster care worker drops her off still)]
"Massive thank you to all the actors and crew who worked 3 full days and nights to make this happen."
