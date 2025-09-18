Delta Wires to Tribute Chess Records With 'Searching For A Woman' Single

(DDPS) Delta Wires, celebrated longtime Northern California blues ensemble, are set to release "Searching For A Woman (A Tribute To Chess Records)," with the single dropping on Mudslide Records, Wednesday, September 23.
The new single, "Searching for a Woman", will be available on Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, and the majority of world-wide digital download and streaming sites.
DW bandleader Ernie Pinata was a blues lover and collector, and an avid fan of the "Chitlin' Circuit". He was able to see many of the blues greats when they came to the Oakland/Bay Area. The band has stuck to its roots, always influenced by Chicago blues (with a horn section). Pinata had wanted to cover Albert King's "Searching for a Woman" and also wanted it to be a tribute to Chess Records, as the importance of the music that came out of Chess cannot be underestimated. He wanted to put our own spin on a classic Chess
recording - Searching for a Woman.
