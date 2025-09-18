Ed Sheeran Announce North American LOOP Stadium Tour

(Atlantic) Ed Sheeran announces the North American leg of his LOOP Tour. The newly added stadium dates will kick off on June 13, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and hit major cities across North America, including stops at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles, Rogers Centre in Toronto, and MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, before wrapping up on November 7, 2026, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Ed first teased the North American leg last weekend during his pop-up show in New York with TikTok.
The new dates follow the announcement of the tour from earlier this summer, with dates kicking off in New Zealand and Australia in January of 2026. The LOOP tour promises an all-new set design with new songs from his recently released album, Play, as well as fan favorites and some classics added in. His most recent Mathematics tour smashed attendance records all around the globe before wrapping earlier this year.
Fans can register now at EdSheeran.com for early access to tickets, with presale registrations powered by Seated. Registered fans will receive a unique one-time code before the Artist Presale begins on Tuesday, September 23, at 9 AM local time. Registration is free, but it does not guarantee tickets.
American Express is providing Card Members access to Amex Presale Tickets™ for shows in North America, available for purchase HERE starting Tuesday, September 23 at 12 PM local time before the general public on-sale, while supplies last. Terms apply. This is one of the many entertainment benefits American Express Card Members can access across the arts, theater, sports, and music through Amex Experiences™.
Today's announcement comes on the heels of Ed's new album release, Play, from last week. Listen here. After closing the chapter on his Mathematics series, Sheeran stepped boldly into a fresh new phase for 2025. BILLBOARD heralded the album as "a brand new era" while USA TODAY claimed his "unrelenting drive coupled with a heart ready to burst with tenderness is tucked into nearly every note of his eighth album." An artist who is constantly evolving, Play finds Sheeran exploring new musical ground through collaboration with producers and musicians from across the globe, as well as diving deeper into the timeless sounds and themes that have made him one of the world's best-loved pop artists. Inspired in part by his exposure to Indian and Persian musical cultures - and their surprising connections to the Irish folk tradition he grew up with through shared scales, rhythms, and melodies - he has explored a borderless musical language that has given the album a fresh, distinctive edge.
LOOP Tour North America 2026:
June 13, 2026 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium
June 20, 2026 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium
June 25, 2026 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater | Summerfest
June 27, 2026 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field
July 4, 2026 - Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High
July 18, 2026 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium
July 21, 2026 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park
July 25, 2026 - Santa Clara, CA - Levi's Stadium
August 1, 2026 - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field
August 8, 2026 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium
August 15, 2026 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium
August 21, 2026 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre
August 22, 2026 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre
August 29, 2026 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field
September 4, 2026 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
September 5, 2026 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
September 19, 2026 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field
September 25, 2026 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium
September 26, 2026 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium
October 3, 2026 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium
October 10, 2026 - Indianapolis, IN - Lucas Oil Stadium
October 17, 2026 - Charlotte, NC - Bank of America Stadium
October 24, 2026 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium
October 29, 2026 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
October 30, 2026 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
November 7, 2026 - Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium
Ed Sheeran Recruits Phoebe Dynevor For 'Camera' Video
Ed Sheeran Recruits Rupert Grint For 'A Little More' Video
Ed Sheeran Delivers 'Drive' Video From F1 The Movie Soundtrack
Ed Sheeran Premieres 'Sapphire' Video
