Ed Sheeran Announce North American LOOP Stadium Tour

(Atlantic) Ed Sheeran announces the North American leg of his LOOP Tour. The newly added stadium dates will kick off on June 13, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and hit major cities across North America, including stops at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles, Rogers Centre in Toronto, and MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, before wrapping up on November 7, 2026, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Ed first teased the North American leg last weekend during his pop-up show in New York with TikTok.

The new dates follow the announcement of the tour from earlier this summer, with dates kicking off in New Zealand and Australia in January of 2026. The LOOP tour promises an all-new set design with new songs from his recently released album, Play, as well as fan favorites and some classics added in. His most recent Mathematics tour smashed attendance records all around the globe before wrapping earlier this year.

Fans can register now at EdSheeran.com for early access to tickets, with presale registrations powered by Seated. Registered fans will receive a unique one-time code before the Artist Presale begins on Tuesday, September 23, at 9 AM local time. Registration is free, but it does not guarantee tickets.

American Express is providing Card Members access to Amex Presale Tickets™ for shows in North America, available for purchase HERE starting Tuesday, September 23 at 12 PM local time before the general public on-sale, while supplies last. Terms apply. This is one of the many entertainment benefits American Express Card Members can access across the arts, theater, sports, and music through Amex Experiences™.

Today's announcement comes on the heels of Ed's new album release, Play, from last week. Listen here. After closing the chapter on his Mathematics series, Sheeran stepped boldly into a fresh new phase for 2025. BILLBOARD heralded the album as "a brand new era" while USA TODAY claimed his "unrelenting drive coupled with a heart ready to burst with tenderness is tucked into nearly every note of his eighth album." An artist who is constantly evolving, Play finds Sheeran exploring new musical ground through collaboration with producers and musicians from across the globe, as well as diving deeper into the timeless sounds and themes that have made him one of the world's best-loved pop artists. Inspired in part by his exposure to Indian and Persian musical cultures - and their surprising connections to the Irish folk tradition he grew up with through shared scales, rhythms, and melodies - he has explored a borderless musical language that has given the album a fresh, distinctive edge.

LOOP Tour North America 2026:

June 13, 2026 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium

June 20, 2026 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium

June 25, 2026 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater | Summerfest

June 27, 2026 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

July 4, 2026 - Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High

July 18, 2026 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium

July 21, 2026 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park

July 25, 2026 - Santa Clara, CA - Levi's Stadium

August 1, 2026 - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field

August 8, 2026 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium

August 15, 2026 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium

August 21, 2026 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre

August 22, 2026 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre

August 29, 2026 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field

September 4, 2026 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

September 5, 2026 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

September 19, 2026 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field

September 25, 2026 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium

September 26, 2026 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium

October 3, 2026 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium

October 10, 2026 - Indianapolis, IN - Lucas Oil Stadium

October 17, 2026 - Charlotte, NC - Bank of America Stadium

October 24, 2026 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium

October 29, 2026 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

October 30, 2026 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

November 7, 2026 - Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium

