Fall Out Boy Expand 'From under A Cork Tree' For 20th Anniversary

(UMe) Fall Out Boy celebrates two decades of their influential 5x-Platinum breakthrough album, From Under The Cork Tree, with a very special new 20th Anniversary Edition out October 17, 2025, via UMe.
The original LP's 13 songs are newly remastered, while the collection notably boasts previously unreleased alternate and acoustic versions as well as remixes, live recordings, B-sides, and more. It also captures key performances from this era with special "Live On BBC Radio" tracks. From Under The Cork Tree (20th Anniversary Edition) will be available in multiple configurations, including a massive 3LP Deluxe Box, 2CD Deluxe Box, and Super Deluxe Digital.
The group heralds its arrival by sharing the highly sought-after B-side "Start Today" on all streaming services. Fall Out Boy originally recorded this Gorilla Biscuits cover for inclusion on Tony Hawk's American Wasteland Soundtrack in 2005. Prior to, the song was only available on the compilation and in the accompanying video game. However, this high-energy fan favorite finally lands on streaming platforms today!
Beyond the unreleased material, both the 3LP Deluxe Box and 2CD Deluxe Box feature a treasure trove of extras. Each Box houses an exclusive letter to fans penned by bassist and primary lyricist Pete Wentz, a "Prom" photo from "Dance Dance" music video, and a comic book cover illustration drawn from the "A Little Less Than Sixteen Candles, A Little More Than 'Touch Me'" music video. Other extras include memorabilia from the seminal Black Clouds and Underdogs Tour 2006, such as a tour poster, setlist, ticket stub, and tour sticker laminate.
From Under The Cork Tree first landed on May 3, 2005, reaching #9 on the Billboard 200. Among a myriad of staples, the 9x-Platinum smash single "Sugar, We're Goin Down" climbed to #8 on the Billboard Hot 100, while the 6x-Platinum "Dance, Dance" vaulted to #9. Not to mention, "A Little Less Than Sixteen Candles, A Little More Than 'Touch Me'" went Platinum. In its wake, Fall Out Boy received a 2006 GRAMMY Award nomination in the category of "Best New Artist." Gathering billions of streams, the album's influence has been well-documented over the years. Rolling Stone touted it at #9 among the "40 Greatest Emo Albums of All Time," going on to note, "Fall Out Boy changed the course of emo-punk, pop-punk and pop itself with From Under The Cork Tree, which brought the scene mainstream." NME proclaimed, "Fall Out Boy's 'From Under The Cork Tree' inspired a generation." Stereogum succinctly summed it up best, "Cork Tree is a classic."
Experience the definitive version of Fall Out Boy's From Under The Cork Tree this fall.
TRACKLISTING
3LP Deluxe
LP1
Side A
Our Lawyer Made Us Change The Name Of This Song So We Wouldn't Get Sued
Of All The Gin Joints In All The World
Dance, Dance
Sugar, We're Goin Down
Nobody Puts Baby In The Corner
Side B
I've Got A Dark Alley And A Bad Idea That Says You Should Shut Your Mouth (Summer Song)
7 Minutes In Heaven (Atavan Halen)
Sophomore Slump Or Comeback Of The Year
Champagne For My Real Friends, Real Pain For My Sham Friends
I Slept With Someone In Fall Out Boy And All I Got Was This Stupid Song Written About Me
LP2
Side C
A Little Less Sixteen Candles, A Little More "Touch Me"
Get Busy Living Or Get Busy Dying (Do Your Part To Save The Scene And Stop Going To Shows)
XO
Sugar, We're Goin Down (Live On BBC Radio)
Side D
Where's Your Boy (Live On BBC Radio)
Of All The Gin Joints In All The World (Live On BBC Radio)
Dance, Dance (Live On BBC Radio)
Start Today
LP3
Side E
Sugar, We're Goin Down (TLA Radio Edit)
Dance, Dance (Tommie Sunshine Fire N Brimstone Remix)
I Slept With Someone In Fall Out Boy And All I Got Was This Stupid Song Written About Me (Alternate Version)
Sophomore Slump Or Comeback Of The Year (Alternate Version)
Side F
Dance, Dance (RJD2 Remix)
Sugar, We're Goin Down (Acoustic Version)
Nobody Puts Baby In The Corner (Acoustic Version)
Sugar, We're Goin Down (Instrumental)
