Jacoozy Deliver 'Still Afloat' Album

(VLM) Rooted in the thriving music communities of Boone and Asheville, North Carolina, Jacoozy has carved out a reputation for groove-driven jams, heartfelt storytelling, and undeniable live chemistry.
Out today, September 17, the five-piece unveils Still Afloat, their debut full-length album, now streaming everywhere. The release embodies the band's signature sounds. Lush, dynamic, and rhythmically magnetic, all offer listeners the same spirit and energy that fuel their performances.
Still Afloat reflects Jacoozy's collaborative spirit, with many of its arrangements born out of basement jams and free-flowing experimentation. From the contemplative shimmer of "Spilling" to the raw, high-energy drive found elsewhere on the record, the album prioritizes authenticity and connection over flash. For Jacoozy, the title speaks to more than music; it symbolizes their resilience in the face of lineup shifts, pandemic hurdles, and the turbulence of today's music world. Anchored by values of community, heart, and forward motion, Still Afloat channels an old-school ethos while carving out something distinctly their own. "We are inspired by that old-school vibe, but we are doing it in our own way," says bassist Scott. "It's not about repeating the past. It's about moving it forward."
As the band explains, "Still Afloat encompasses years of hard work, dedication to our craft, and our strong bonds as humans. Life is tough and changes constantly, but the one thing that was always consistent was Jacoozy."
Featured on the album, "Spilling Softly" drifts through lost moments and lingering regrets, inviting listeners into a spacious, jam-leaning groove where introspection meets the band's rich instrumental chemistry. Meanwhile, "Early" stands as a high-energy staple. A song that captures the carefree spirit of the band's college days, young musicians cutting loose, and a place that will always feel like home to them.
Jacoozy features Killian Wright (vocals, guitar), Will Fentress (vocals, guitar), Pauly Scott (vocals, drums), Isaac McMurray (vocals, keys), and Ramon Garcia (bass). Each member brings a unique musical background. Ranging from Southern rock and jam bands to pop hooks, jazz standards, and classic records. The result is a sound that feels instantly familiar yet resists easy categorization. While listeners might hear echoes of the Allman Brothers, Widespread Panic, or The Band, Jacoozy filters those inspirations through a modern, eclectic lens that's entirely their own.
With Still Afloat, Jacoozy stakes their place as one of the most exciting rising acts in North Carolina's music scene. The album captures the spirit of their basement jams and electric live shows while revealing a band unafraid to embrace vulnerability, joy, and connection in equal measure. It's both a celebration of how far they've come and a glimpse of where they're headed next. Still Afloat is available now on all streaming platforms here.
