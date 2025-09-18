Judas Priest and Alice Cooper Kick Off North American Tour

(Live Nation) Heavy metal legends Judas Priest and shock rock icon Alice Cooper launched their epic co-headlining North American tour with a thunderous opening at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, MS. Produced by Live Nation, the 22-date trek marks the second time the two Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have toured together - with the previous tour having been in 1991 - delivering fans an unforgettable night of pure rock spectacle.

The evening began with Corrosion of Conformity, who set the tone with a blistering set of southern metal classics including "Clean My Wounds" and "Albatross," priming the crowd for what would become a marathon night of heavy riffs.

Throughout the tour, Judas Priest and Alice Cooper will alternate closing sets, ensuring each stop is a one-of-a-kind experience for fans. With powerhouse support from Corrosion of Conformity, the co-headline run is one of the most anticipated rock events of the year.

Alice Cooper then took the stage as the first co-headliner of the night, unleashing a theatrical performance stacked with timeless hits like "No More Mr. Nice Guy," "I'm Eighteen," "Poison," and "School's Out," complete with his signature guillotine and macabre stage props. Cooper's long-time band, featuring the three guitar attack of Nita Strauss, Ryan Roxie, and Tommy Henriksen, breathes new life into his classic anthems."

Closing the opening night, Judas Priest roared onto the stage with the ferocity that has defined their five-decade career, ripping through a career-spanning set that featured a strong selection of their classic songs, as well as cuts from their acclaimed Invincible Shield album. With Rob Halford's piercing vocals, the finale underscored why Priest remains one of the most dominant live forces in metal.

The tour continues September 18, before hitting major cities including Toronto, Los Angeles, Phoenix, and Detroit, and wraps October 26 at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands, TX.

TOUR DATES:

Tue Sep 16 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Thu Sep 18 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre*

Sat Sep 20 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

Sun Sep 21 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater

Wed Sep 24 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Fri Sep 26 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

Sat Sep 27 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC

Mon Sep 29 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

Wed Oct 01 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

Thu Oct 02 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sat Oct 04 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

Sun Oct 05 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Wed Oct 08 - Wichita, KS - Intrust Bank Arena**

Fri Oct 10 - Colorado Springs, CO - Broadmoor World Arena

Sun Oct 12 - West Valley City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tue Oct 14 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

Wed Oct 15 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

Sat Oct 18 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sun Oct 19 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum

Wed Oct 22 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Thu Oct 23 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

Sat Oct 25 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sun Oct 26 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

*Without support from Corrosion of Conformity

**Non- Live Nation date

