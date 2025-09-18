Labrinth To Deliver 'Prelude' EP This Week

.

(Sony Music) Globally acclaimed artist and producer Labrinth returns this week with Prelude, a new EP out September 19 via Columbia Records. The release finds Labrinth at the precipice of a new sonic rising with an 8-track offering that is equal parts foreboding, inquisitive, candid, enticing, celebratory and reflective.

The project's focus track, "Pull Me In" stands as the emotional core of Prelude, written and produced by Labrinth, showcasing his signature gift for crafting music that feels at once deeply personal and universally resonant layering raw, gospel-tinged vocals over hypnotic, genre-defying production.

Unapologetically unguarded, Prelude welcomes listeners into the next phase of his musical journey beyond his prolific run that has established Labrinth as a visionary force bridging immersive sound design and chart-topping pop, a preview of the larger universe Labrinth is preparing to unveil. We invite you to take your seats as the momentum continues with his return to the stage at Coachella 2026.

