Madonna Returns To Warner Brothers For New Dance Album

(WR) After nearly two decades since she departed from the label, Madonna, the best-selling female artist of all time, has signed with Warner Records for her highly anticipated, upcoming new dance album. This is a return home for the seven-time GRAMMY Award winner since Warner Records served as Madonna's label for the first 25 years of her career.
"From being a struggling artist in New York City to signing a record deal to release just three singles it seemed at the time my world would never be the same again and in fact that couldn't have been truer. Since the beginning Warner Records has been a real partner with me. I am happy to be reunited and look forward to the future, making music, doing the unexpected while perhaps provoking a few needed conversations," Madonna expressed regarding the new deal.
"We are honored to welcome Madonna back home to Warner Records. Madonna isn't just an artist-she's the blueprint, the rule-breaker, the ultimate cultural juggernaut. For decades, she has not only defined the sound of global pop music but also reshaped culture itself with her vision, innovation, and fearless artistry," said Tom Carson and Aaron Bay-Schuck, co-chairmen of Warner Records. "This signing represents a historic, full circle moment, one that brings her back to the label where it all began and reaffirms her unparalleled influence, setting the stage for an exciting new era of creativity and impact."
Time goes by so slowly as the Queen of the Dance Floor is set to return with a new album in 2026; Madonna's first studio album in seven years. She reunites with award-winning producer, songwriter and DJ Stuart Price, for the follow up to her acclaimed Confessions on a Dance Floor. Upon release, Confessions on a Dance Floor didn't just deliver multiple hit singles - it ignited the global dance world and redefined dance-pop music once again. As a true cultural supernova, Madonna reinforced her unmatched ability to spark both musical revolutions and culture transformation.
Madonna Celebrates The 40th Anniversary Of 'Dress You Up' With Special Release
Madonna's Long-Rumored Release Veronica Electronica Coming Next Month
Sebastian Schub Previews 'Sing Like Madonna' With 'Be Still'
Madonna' 'Burning Up' Covered By Hamish Hawk
